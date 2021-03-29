Back

Uncle Ringo funfair in Punggol every Thu to Sun includes dinosaur park, ferris wheel & carousel

Fun times.

Joshua Lee | March 29, 2021, 03:11 PM

If you like funfair games, then you might be glad to know that funfair operator Uncle Ringo has set up shop in Punggol and will be there until the end of 2021.

According to an update by the operator on March 21, the funfair can be found at the Social Innovation Park at 50 Punggol East every Thursday to Sunday, from 5pm to 9pm.

You can find attractions like the dragon or dinosaur park, pirate ship, a mini carousel, a train ride, and ferris wheel.

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Here are some photos of the dinosaur/dragon park:

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Uncle Ringo/Facebook

Good Friday & Easter weekend activities

The operator also has some activities lined up for the upcoming Good Friday/Easter weekend, namely diabolo and plate-spinning workshops.

According to a reply to a Facebook comment by Uncle Ringo, the funfair will be at Punggol until the end of 2021.

Located at the Social Innovation Park at 50 Punggol East (map), the Uncle Ringo funfair is easily accessible via Riviera LRT station.

You can find out more on Uncle Ringo's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Top images via Uncle Ringo/Facebook.

