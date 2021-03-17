Back

Uber to pay UK drivers minimum wage & holiday pay after losing court battle

A long-running legal battle concluded with British courts deciding that Uber had to treat its drivers like workers.

Andrew Koay | March 17, 2021, 03:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Uber will guarantee its drivers in the UK a minimum hourly wage, holiday pay, and a pension.

According to The Guardian, the move comes after the British supreme court ruled in February that the ride-hailing app would have to treat its drivers as workers rather than self-employed "partners".

The American firm has over 70,000 drivers in the UK and the changes will take affect almost instantly — from Mar. 17 onwards.

The BBC reported that Uber does not expect the changes to increase the price of rides for users.

Under the new arrangement, drivers will earn the minimum hourly wage of £8.72 (S$16.31) an hour, calculated from the time they accept a trip till the time the drop the passenger off.

It will be instituted as an earnings floor, and not an earnings ceiling.

Drivers will also be paid holiday time based on 12.07 per cent of their earnings and be automatically enrolled to a pension plan contributed to by Uber and the driver.

They will continue to receive free insurance in case of sickness or injury as well as parental payments, a policy that has been in place since 2018.

February's supreme court ruling was the conclusion of a long-running legal battle, which saw Uber lose three earlier rounds, according to BBC.

The ruling stated that Uber had to consider its drivers as "workers" from the time they logged onto the app, until they logged off.

It is likely to have deeper ramifications within the gig-economy.

"Uber is just one part of a larger private-hire industry, so we hope that all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives," said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe reported The Guardian.

Uber is also facing other challenges from its drivers in other countries on whether they should be classed as workers or self-employed.

Top image from Charles Delvuvio

Japan court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition as unconstitutional

The lawsuit largely revolved around the interpretation of marriage.

March 17, 2021, 04:58 PM

Main aggressor in ITE bullying incident will be expelled

The other students involved in the incident will be counselled, and required to perform community service.

March 17, 2021, 04:45 PM

Anwar claims majority in M'sian parliament again, in talks with UMNO MPs about possible cooperation

He pointed out that there were individual UMNO MPs who have voiced their support for him.

March 17, 2021, 04:02 PM

Pop-up glasshouse cafe with alfresco rooftop in Somerset opens from 9am to 3pm

Nice.

March 17, 2021, 03:45 PM

9 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 17, all imported

Further updates tonight.

March 17, 2021, 03:39 PM

11 new dinosaur installations, including 3.9m-tall T-Rex, at Changi Airport Connector

Rawr.

March 17, 2021, 12:33 PM

8 kittens found sealed in parcel box left at Chai Chee HDB void deck, 1 dead

They were mewing softly, but someone heard their cries.

March 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Childcare centre director among 3 S'porean women charged with cheating S$4,800 in subsidies

ECDA said that the childcare centre is no longer in operation.

March 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Flipper's S'pore has limited time souffle pancakes with Japanese strawberries & apples

Expensive, but still cheaper than a plane ticket to Japan.

March 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Man, 38, arrested after allegedly using bamboo pole to steal bag in Bukit Batok house

Unsuccessful attempt.

March 17, 2021, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.