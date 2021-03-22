Back

'China's most beautiful interpreter' goes viral after composed performance at Alaska meeting

Chinese netizens praised her for projecting the 'elegant demeanour of China's diplomats in the new era'.

Nyi Nyi Thet | Lean Jinghui | March 22, 2021, 08:36 PM

A Chinese translator made waves at a top-level meeting between China and the United States in Alaska last Friday (Mar. 19).

According to Chinese state media Global Times (GT), Zhang Jing was praised for her fluent and accurate translation of several speeches by the Chinese delegation.

GT also highlighted some of the praise Zhang received on Chinese social media praising her demeanour.

"Zhang, who graduated from China Foreign Affairs University, has been praised on Chinese social media for 'fully showing the elegant demeanour of China's diplomats in the new era.'"

A segment detailed on Whats On Weibo involved Zhang translating a 15-minute speech by China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi.

Zhang was praised for her calm and accurate translation of Yang's speech, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

&

According to SCMP, a participant at the meeting said Yang’s speech would be "a test for the interpreter".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken then replied: “We’re going to give the translator a raise,” which drew some laughter.

SCMP also cited media reports from China calling Zhang "China's principal interpreter" and "China's most beautiful interpreter".

The number of views on a trending hashtag on Weibo regarding Zhang even hit over 400 million views.

