Iconic Tokyu Hands branch in Ikebukuro, Tokyo closing for good in September 2021

It first opened 37 years ago in 1984.

Kayla Wong | March 21, 2021, 06:17 PM

The Ikebukuro branch of Tokyu Hands, a Japanese department store chain that sells various lifestyle items, is closing for good.

First closure of a major branch

Tokyu Hands announced on Friday, Mar. 19, that the outlet would be closed in September this year, The Nikkei reported.

The company explained that the closure is part of a decision to revamp the firm's business strategy after sales were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm added that it's going to focus on its operations in its Shinjuku and Shibuya branches.

In addition, Fuji News Network (FNN) reported that the decision to shut the branch down took into account the maintenance fees needed for the upkeep of the ageing building.

The branch, which consists of eight floors of lifestyle goods, first opened 37 years ago in 1984.

The announcement marks the company's first closure of a prominent outlet.

Not first landmark to close in the area

Located along Sunshine 60 Street — a busy street that thousands of pedestrians walk on daily to and from Ikebukuro Station — it is a prominent landmark in the area.

The branch is also next to an entrance to an underground walkway that leads to Sunshine City, a large commercial complex where a hotel and plenty of leisure facilities, like an aquarium, a theatre and a museum, are located. 

This is not the first landmark in the area that has closed for good.

Silk Hat Ikebukuro, a massive Japanese arcade, also wrapped up its operations on Jan. 11 this year.

Top image via Sankei

