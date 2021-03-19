Grab driver decorates car with plants & fairy lights, provides passengers with sweets & charger

Some people in life go over and above, no matter what the task is. One such person in Singapore is a Grab driver who put in a lot of effort to go above and beyond for his passengers.

A TikTok video has gone viral after showing the incredible setup that the driver put together in his car.

Plants, mints & phone chargers galore

Popular TikTok user Jess (@jimmy12345_jim) posted a video on Thursday (Mar. 18) of the Grab car that she was riding in.

Her video showed that her Grab driver had set up two containers attached to the driver's and front passenger's seats.

Inside the containers were decorations such as small succulent plants, figurines, and fairy lights. The driver also provided tissue packets, phone chargers, sweets, and mints for his passengers.

And even eyelid wipes.

Why does he do it?

"Uncle, your taxi is really very amazing, you know. Why do you do all of this?", Jess asked.

"Yes! Customer service!", the driver responded, cheerfully.

He explained, "If you can treat your family member well, why can't you treat the customer well?"

"Everybody do a little bit more, this world will be very beautiful."

Jess responded, with amazement in her voice: "That's very true. Wow... this is the best Grab I've ever taken!"

TikTok comments encouraging

The video, which garnered more than 1.3 million views and almost half a million likes in less than 24 hours, was flooded with thousands of encouraging comments.

Some of them encouraged her to give the driver a five-star rating and tip him.

Others chimed in, saying that they had also taken this driver's Grab car before.

The full video can be watched on TikTok or here:

Top photos screenshot via TikTok / jimmy12345_jim.