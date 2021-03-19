Back

Grab driver decorates car with plants & fairy lights, provides passengers with sweets & charger

So cool.

Jane Zhang | March 19, 2021, 06:56 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some people in life go over and above, no matter what the task is. One such person in Singapore is a Grab driver who put in a lot of effort to go above and beyond for his passengers.

A TikTok video has gone viral after showing the incredible setup that the driver put together in his car.

Plants, mints & phone chargers galore

Popular TikTok user Jess (@jimmy12345_jim) posted a video on Thursday (Mar. 18) of the Grab car that she was riding in.

Her video showed that her Grab driver had set up two containers attached to the driver's and front passenger's seats.

Inside the containers were decorations such as small succulent plants, figurines, and fairy lights. The driver also provided tissue packets, phone chargers, sweets, and mints for his passengers.

Gif via TikTok / jimmy12345_jim.

Gif via TikTok / jimmy12345_jim.

And even eyelid wipes.

Gif via TikTok / jimmy12345_jim.

Why does he do it?

"Uncle, your taxi is really very amazing, you know. Why do you do all of this?", Jess asked.

"Yes! Customer service!", the driver responded, cheerfully.

He explained, "If you can treat your family member well, why can't you treat the customer well?"

"Everybody do a little bit more, this world will be very beautiful."

Jess responded, with amazement in her voice: "That's very true. Wow... this is the best Grab I've ever taken!"

TikTok comments encouraging

The video, which garnered more than 1.3 million views and almost half a million likes in less than 24 hours, was flooded with thousands of encouraging comments.

Some of them encouraged her to give the driver a five-star rating and tip him.

Others chimed in, saying that they had also taken this driver's Grab car before.

The full video can be watched on TikTok or here:

Top photos screenshot via TikTok / jimmy12345_jim.

S'pore using camera mounted on vehicle driven by 1 person to spot parking offences

Spotting offenders will fewer manpower.

March 19, 2021, 06:55 PM

BTS & Blackpink treated like 'slaves' & forced to lead 'miserable lives': North Korean website

It also alleged that female artistes are forced to sexually please politicians and businessmen.

March 19, 2021, 06:46 PM

China says US is not qualified to say it wants to speak to China from 'a position of strength'

The two countries traded fiery barbs in the first high-level meeting since Biden took office.

March 19, 2021, 06:37 PM

S'porean man forced a 13-year-old girl to drink vodka, raped her for 2 hours at Kallang park

The girl struggled throughout the incident but was unable to get away due to the size of her attacker who repeatedly pressed her down.

March 19, 2021, 06:32 PM

Retired actor Thomas Ong used to live in his car, showered at 'cheap country club' for 4 months

Ong has since retired from showbiz.

March 19, 2021, 06:18 PM

There’s still no gender equality at many S’pore workplaces: What I learnt from an online dialogue with over 70 young S’poreans

We can continue to improve.

March 19, 2021, 04:58 PM

Qi Yuwu explains why he doesn't believe in teaching other actors

A different take.

March 19, 2021, 04:20 PM

MacPherson stall sells S$1 JB-style lok lok with salted egg yolk sauce, opens till 4am

For night owls.

March 19, 2021, 04:04 PM

Ferrero Rocher is now an ice cream on stick

Out in Europe.

March 19, 2021, 03:57 PM

Fire burns car to a crisp & melts tyres at Sin Ming Avenue on March 17

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

March 19, 2021, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.