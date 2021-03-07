TianPo Jewellery at Chinatown & Causeway Point having closing down sale with gold prices slashed to S$77/gram

Long queues were spotted outside TianPo Jewellery's outlets at People's Park Complex and Causeway Point as the home-grown jewellery brand is having a massive closing down sale.

Here's the sight at People's Park Complex sighted by one Ah Huat Tan who posted the photos on Facebook on Mar. 6, 2021.

A staff member could be seen managing the crowds at the entrance of the store.

Closing down sale

Posters outside the shop read "Closing Down Sale" and "regardless of cost, all must be cleared" in Chinese.

It also thanked customers for supporting them over the last 30 years.

Under the sale, prices for their 916 gold have been slashed to S$77 per gram.

According to a poster, the outlet is also offering 50 per cent discount, though it is unclear which products are applicable under this promotion.

Customers who purchase two items will also receive an additional 10 per cent off.

Safe distancing measures in place

The other TianPo outlet at Causeway Point is also running the closing down sale, with queue poles set up in the mall to manage the crowd.

A banner in the store wrote that TianPo's factory in Hongkong is taking a hit from the pandemic, with many orders cancelled.

Stocks were in excess as a result and so they have to run a clearance sale to ease cashflow concerns, the banner said.

A limited number of patrons are allowed in the store at any one time to ensure safe distancing, Mothership observed at the Causeway Point outlet on Mar. 7.

There's also an E-queue system to prevent crowding in the mall, outside the store.

If you are interested in what's available in-store, here's a quick look:

TianPo's other outlets located at The Centrepoint and Holland Village have also recently closed down.

Mothership has reached out to TianPo Jewellery about its closure and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Top photos via Ah Huat Tan on Facebook