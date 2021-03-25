Back

Jalan Besar cafe with mahjong decor opens till 3am daily, serves Chinese desserts

Two-minute walk from Jalan Besar MRT Station.

Karen Lui | March 25, 2021, 11:00 AM

Another hideout for night owls has opened up at Jalan Besar.

Just a two-minute walk from Jalan Besar MRT station (near late-night dimsum restaurant Swee Choon), Tian Wang (甜旺) serves traditional Chinese desserts till 3am everyday.

While the dessert cafe boasts an eye-catching statement wall of Mahjong tiles with a huge green "huat" (發) in the middle, the desserts here are not mahjong-themed.

Decor

Here's a sneak peek at the cafe interior featuring the Mahjong wall, a foliage wall with a neon pink flamingo sign, and store facade.

Instagram story from @tianwang.sg on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nicholas Tan - Singapore (@stormscape)

Durian mousse

Durian mousse is one of the cafe's more popular items.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 甜旺 (@tianwang.sg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ingredients of Happiness (@ingredientsofhappiness)

Besides the D24 Durian Mousse (S$6), they also have a Mao Shan Wang option.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Darren Ong (@darr3n0ng)

Other durian desserts available include Durian Sago (S$5.80) and Durian Bubur Cha Cha (S$5.80).

Other menu items

Tian Wang also serves familiar flavours in the form of Yam Paste with Pumpkin and Ginkgo Nut (S$4.80), Mango Sago (S$4.20), Coconut Milk Mango Ice (S$4.20), and Bubur Cha Cha (S$3.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Food🐬Adventure🐬Travel Plushie (@merryansg)

Other traditional Chinese desserts available also include Red Bean with Lotus Seeds (S$4.20) and Peach Gum (S$6.80).

Photo by @angielyj on Instagram.

Tian Wang (甜旺)

Address: 145 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208863

Opening Hours: 2pm to 3am, daily

Top images by @ethelwyl and @angielyj on Instagram.

