Jalan Besar cafe with mahjong decor opens till 3am daily, serves Chinese desserts

Another hideout for night owls has opened up at Jalan Besar.
Just a two-minute walk from Jalan Besar MRT station (near late-night dimsum restaurant Swee Choon), Tian Wang (甜旺) serves traditional Chinese desserts till 3am everyday.
While the dessert cafe boasts an eye-catching statement wall of Mahjong tiles with a huge green "huat" (發) in the middle, the desserts here are not mahjong-themed.
Decor
Here's a sneak peek at the cafe interior featuring the Mahjong wall, a foliage wall with a neon pink flamingo sign, and store facade.
Durian mousse
Durian mousse is one of the cafe's more popular items.
Besides the D24 Durian Mousse (S$6), they also have a Mao Shan Wang option.
Other durian desserts available include Durian Sago (S$5.80) and Durian Bubur Cha Cha (S$5.80).
Other menu items
Tian Wang also serves familiar flavours in the form of Yam Paste with Pumpkin and Ginkgo Nut (S$4.80), Mango Sago (S$4.20), Coconut Milk Mango Ice (S$4.20), and Bubur Cha Cha (S$3.80).
Other traditional Chinese desserts available also include Red Bean with Lotus Seeds (S$4.20) and Peach Gum (S$6.80).
Tian Wang (甜旺)
Address: 145 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208863
Opening Hours: 2pm to 3am, daily
Top images by @ethelwyl and @angielyj on Instagram.
