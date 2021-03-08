Back

Thailand to cut quarantine from 14 to 7 days for vaccinated foreign visitors

For those who have not received the vaccine, but have Covid-19 free certificates, they would be quarantined for 10 days.

Kayla Wong | March 08, 2021, 08:21 PM

Thailand is set to reduce the quarantine period of 14 to seven days for visiting foreigners who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Reuters reported.

The new policy will start in April, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul announced on Monday, Mar. 8.

He further said that vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period, and visitors will be required to produce negative Covid-19 test results.

As for those who have not received the vaccine, but have Covid-19 free certificates, they would be quarantined for 10 days, he added.

Does not apply to certain travellers

The new policy, however, does not apply to travellers from Africa, who will still be required to quarantine for two weeks, due to concerns about other Covid-19 virus strains.

Previously, Thailand announced that along with citizens from 55 other countries, Singapore nationals can travel to the Land of Smiles without the need of a visa.

A recent survey revealed that besides Japan, Thailand is the top holiday destination for many Singaporeans:

Top image by Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

