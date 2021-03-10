Thai PM sprays disinfectant at reporters after telling them to mind their own business

Unhappy with a question he received during a press conference, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters to mind their own business, and sprayed disinfectant at those sitting in the front row.

According to The Associated Press, during the Tuesday (Mar. 9) presser, a reporter had asked Prayuth about a possible cabinet reshuffle. Three ministers had been jailed after getting convicted over anti-government protests leading to the 2014 military coup.

Reluctant to answer the question, Prayuth said: "Is there anything else to ask? I don't know, I haven't seen it. Isn't it something the prime minister should know first?"

He then abruptly stopped the press briefing, walked to a group of reporters in front of him, and doused them with disinfectant while holding a mask to his face.

He continued to spray disinfectant at them while walking casually along the row of journalists.

Before walking out from the event, he talked briefly with a group of reporters but continued to spray disinfectant at them.

Prayuth is known for his animosity towards the press, having infamously brought a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself to meet the press back in 2018, and asked them to direct their questions to the cutout instead.

Back in 2014, he had also thrown a banana peel at a cameraman after he got annoyed when he was asked to face the camera several times.

