Thai navy sailors check on sinking ship for oil spillage, find & rescue 4 abandoned kitties instead

Navy sailors in Thailand were dispatched on Tuesday, March 2, to check for any oil spillage on a boat that had caught fire.
Before the navy had arrived, the ship's crew had reportedly "jumped off the sinking vessel".
They had been rescued by a passing fishing ship.
So the navy sailors might have been forgiven for not considering the possibility of a few more stranded passengers.
They were, however, greeted by the sight of four distressed kitties perched precariously on the sinking ship.
First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon of the navy’s air and coastal defence division as quoted by Reuters:
“I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out.”
Here is a navy sailor safely ferrying the frightened felines to safety.
Rescued.
According to The Nation, apart from being dehydrated, the cats are doing fine.Top image from nookool.b
