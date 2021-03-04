Back

Thai navy sailors check on sinking ship for oil spillage, find & rescue 4 abandoned kitties instead

What a rescue.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 04, 2021, 05:20 PM

Navy sailors in Thailand were dispatched on Tuesday, March 2, to check for any oil spillage on a boat that had caught fire.

Before the navy had arrived, the ship's crew had reportedly "jumped off the sinking vessel".

They had been rescued by a passing fishing ship.

So the navy sailors might have been forgiven for not considering the possibility of a few more stranded passengers.

They were, however, greeted by the sight of four distressed kitties perched precariously on the sinking ship.

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป's Facebook

First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon of the navy’s air and coastal defence division as quoted by Reuters:

“I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out.”

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป Facebook

Here is a navy sailor safely ferrying the frightened felines to safety.

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป Facebook

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป Facebook

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป Facebook

Rescued.

Image from จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป Facebook

According to The Nation, apart from being dehydrated, the cats are doing fine.

Top image from nookool.b

