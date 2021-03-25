Thai burglar falls asleep in house he was burgling, homeowner a police officer

A burglar in Thailand took a nap in the house he was supposed to be emptying out and ended up getting caught.

The 22-year-old man was detained after he fell asleep in the bed belonging to the daughter of the homeowner, according to The Thaiger.

The homeowner, it turns out, is a police officer, who found the man in the bed.

The burglar had broken into the house at around 2am.

At that time, the police officer was asleep in his room.

When the police officer woke up and noticed the air conditioner running in his daughter’s room when she was not even home, he looked inside.

That was when he found the burglar wrapped up in his daughter's blanket, fast asleep.

The homeowner shouted at the intruder, who woke up looking drowsy and confused.

He is now facing burglary and trespassing charges.

