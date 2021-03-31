3 teenagers arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Sengkang carpark

The police have arrested three teenagers for their suspected involvement in the case of theft of a motorcycle in Sengkang.

The trio consists of an 18-year-old male and two girls, ages 14 and 15.

Motorcycle stolen from Sengkang carpark

According to a police news release, police received a report around 9:25am on Mar. 26 that a motorcycle was stolen at a carpark along Sengkang East Way.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identities of the trio through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras.

They were arrested on Mar. 29, and the motorcycle was recovered.

The male teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar. 31) with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

The offence carries a prison term of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Police investigations against the two female teenagers are ongoing.

Police advice to motorcycle owners

The police advised all motorcycle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Park your motorcycle in well-lit areas.

Install an anti-theft alarm for your motorcycle.

Use a motorcycle canvas cover to protect the motorcycle and secure both ends.

Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.

Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.

Top image for illustration purposes via Facebook / Vivian Balakrishnan.