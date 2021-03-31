Back

3 teenagers arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Sengkang carpark

The 18-year-old male will be charged in court on Mar. 31.

Jane Zhang | March 31, 2021, 11:20 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The police have arrested three teenagers for their suspected involvement in the case of theft of a motorcycle in Sengkang.

The trio consists of an 18-year-old male and two girls, ages 14 and 15.

Motorcycle stolen from Sengkang carpark

According to a police news release, police received a report around 9:25am on Mar. 26 that a motorcycle was stolen at a carpark along Sengkang East Way.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identities of the trio through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras.

They were arrested on Mar. 29, and the motorcycle was recovered.

The male teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (Mar. 31) with theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

The offence carries a prison term of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Police investigations against the two female teenagers are ongoing.

Police advice to motorcycle owners

The police advised all motorcycle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Park your motorcycle in well-lit areas.

  • Install an anti-theft alarm for your motorcycle.

  • Use a motorcycle canvas cover to protect the motorcycle and secure both ends.

  • Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

  • Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.

  • Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.

Top image for illustration purposes via Facebook / Vivian Balakrishnan. 

S'pore welcomes China's proposal to mutually recognise 'Covid-19 vaccine passport': Vivian Balakrishnan

The health certificates would be an important enabler for the safe resumption of cross-border travel while protecting public health, he said.

March 31, 2021, 11:03 AM

6 life hacks to help you save time & effort while cooking

Little things that go a long way.

March 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

Police report made in S'pore after new Telegram groups share photos & videos of girls & women, many without consent

New groups have popped up.

March 31, 2021, 05:04 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 30, 2021

Daily update.

March 30, 2021, 10:47 PM

Man, 73, dies in North Bridge Road accident, taxi driver, 55, arrested for careless driving

The elderly man was allegedly dragged by the taxi.

March 30, 2021, 08:01 PM

Ex-Wooloomooloo Steakhouse chef selling S$55 limited time Beef Wellington set meal, 1 main dish & 2 sides in East Coast

Gourmet meat dishes at affordable prices.

March 30, 2021, 07:02 PM

Visitors to Mandai Columbarium can avoid 1-hour waits & jams by checking real-time traffic updates

Qing Ming approaching.

March 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

Haidilao employees sing Fish Leong's 'Break Up Happily' to sobbing & heartbroken customer

Going all out for their customers.

March 30, 2021, 06:47 PM

Unconventional tours around Bugis & Kampong Gelam include photo taking tips & guides who are fictional characters

Letting you view Singapore through a different lens.

March 30, 2021, 06:41 PM

Indonesian maid, 26, dies after allegedly falling from HDB unit while cleaning windows

The maid had been unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away.

March 30, 2021, 06:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.