3 arrested after teen allegedly 'stabbed' in neck with broken beer bottle at Tampines

On March 10, a teenage boy got hurt in Tampines after allegedly being assaulted by two others.

Allegedly assaulted by a bunch of older men

According to an account of the incident shared on Instagram page Sgfollowsall, a group of friends were leaving an eatery at Tampines at around 8:40pm when they were approached by three men in their 50s or 60s asking about one "Hafiz".

Some of the men also appeared to be drunk.

An 18-year-old boy in the group was allegedly punched by one of these older men. Following that, the boy's "best friend" said he hit back at the older man.

One of the other men then "came from behind" to stab his 18-year-old friend using a broken beer bottle, the account claimed.

The account also said that they were just "innocent bystanders" and had nothing to do with the older men. It also claimed that they are not in any kind of gang, nor are they related to any gang.

The boy was subsequently sent to the hospital, where he is now in a "stable condition".

Thankfully, the bottle "did not hit a very critical vein", the original Instagram post about the incident said.

3 arrested, 2 have been charged

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at Block 802 Tampines Avenue 4. on March 10.

A 57-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were arrested by police officers at the scene for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

They have been charged in court today on March 12, the police added.

Another 39-year-old man was also arrested for public nuisance in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Sgfollowsall.