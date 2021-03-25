Back

2nd diner pays half price at Robertson Quay dim sum buffet from Mar. 27 to May 31

Nice.

Siti Hawa | March 25, 2021, 03:54 PM

Chinese restaurant Tang Lung, located at Robertson Quay, is offering 50 per cent off for every second diner at their all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet.

The promotion will run from Mar. 27 to May 31, 2021.

Prices

Here are the prices, before discount:

    • Weekend

    • Adult - S$49.90

    • Child - S$29.90

Weekday

  • Adult - S$39.90

  • Child - S$19.90

Children below six years old dine for free, and wastage is chargeable.

Diners may opt from two seating timings on the weekends, 12pm to 2pm or 2pm to 4pm, while the weekday sitting is from 12pm to 3pm.

Each session is limited to two hours.

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Menu

Diners can enjoy unlimited servings of dim sum. A variety of dim sum are available:

  • Steamed Prawn Dumpling

  • Pork Siew Mai with salted egg yolk

  • Deep Fried Mango Prawn roll

  • Pineapple Char Siew Tart

  • Char Siew Bao

  • Yam Dumpling

Diners can opt for one bowl of Chinese la mian or soup:

  • La mian

  • Hot & Sour Soup

  • Fish Maw Soup

As well as one serving of three choices per table of meat and vegetable dishes:

  • Kung Pao Chicken

  • Sweet Sour Pork with apple cubes

  • Beef Tenderloin with Black Pepper Sauce

  • Honey Coffee Ribs

  • Kung Fu Fried Rice

And one serving of one dessert per person:

  • Red Bean Pancake

  • Lemongrass Aloe Vera Jelly

  • Sesame Ball (Peanut)

  • Mango Pomelo

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Details

Here is what the restaurant and its surrounding looks like:

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Photo via Tang Lung Restaurant

Tang Lung Restaurant

The Pier at Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Rd #01-12, Singapore 239013

Opening Hours:

Daily

12pm – 3pm (last order at 2:30pm)

6pm – 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Reservations: 6262 9966

Top photos via Tang Lung Restaurant

