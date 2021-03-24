Back

Takagi Ramen opening 2 new outlets at One-North & Yishun in April & May 2021

Nice.

Siti Hawa | March 24, 2021, 05:16 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ramen lovers will be happy to know that Takagi Ramen is opening its seventh outlet at One-North in April and its eighth outlet at Yishun in May 2021.

The eatery is known for its affordable ramen noodles which are priced from around S$8.50.

One-North outlet

The One-North outlet is located in the basement of Connexis, situated in the Fusionopolis cluster. This outlet will have around 80 seats.

It will offer the full menu of ramen, rice dishes and bubble tea.

Here's a look at the new outlet:

Photo via Takagi Ramen

Photo via Takagi Ramen

This outlet will operate daily from 11am to 10pm.

Yishun outlet

The eighth outlet will be located in a HDB heartland shop in Chong Pang City's Block 101.

Photo via Takagi Ramen

This outlet will operate 24 hours a day.

What you can find at Takagi Ramen

Some items on the menu include:

Jiajiamen (S$8.50)

Photo via Takagi Ramen

This ramen comprises meat sauce ramen served with shredded cucumber.

Karaka-men (S$10.50)

Photo via Takagi Ramen

The Karaka-men comprises spicy tonkotsu noodle soup served with chashu, beansprouts, spring onion and Japanese seaweed.

Takagi Ramen (S$9.90)

Photo via Takagi Ramen

This ramen comprises tonkotsu noodle soup served with chashu, beansprouts and spring onion.

Awabi Shoyu Ramen (S$10.80)

Photo via Takagi Ramen

The Awabi Shoyu Ramen comprises clear broth made from pork essence, and is served with three slices of mock abalone, Japanese leek and flavoured bamboo shoots.

Sakura bubble tea

A new Japanese spring-themed sakura bubble tea menu with three flavours (Sakura Milk Sencha, Dagashi Milk Sencha, and Mokusei Milk Sencha) and sakura pearls will also be launched at all Takagi Ramen outlets.

These sakura-themed drinks are priced from S$3.30 each (medium size without pearls).

Photo via Takagi Ramen

View the full menu here.

Takagi Ramen One-North (Opening Apr. 2021)

Address: 1 Fusionopolis Way, Connexis, #B1-12, S138632

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Takagi Ramen Chong Pang (Opening May 2021)

Address: Blk 101 Yishun Ave 5, #01-27, S760101

Operating hours: 24 hours

Top photos via Takagi Ramen

McGriddles gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

This will be a very short article.

March 24, 2021, 05:14 PM

Test your knowledge & win tablet worth S$1,099 in virtual heritage treasure hunt

Follow the trail of the gold coins for a chance to claim your prize.

March 24, 2021, 04:58 PM

Blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay PM Lee S$133,000 in damages for defamation

Leong's lawyer is advising him on his next step.

March 24, 2021, 04:28 PM

S'pore religious leader Zahid Zin finds letter with hateful message left on his car

Zahid Zin said he had forgiven the perpetrator and called for calm.

March 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 24, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

March 24, 2021, 03:45 PM

Chinese granny assaulted by Caucasian man gives S$1.25 million donated to her to Asian American community

She said to fight racism to the death.

March 24, 2021, 03:12 PM

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Senior M'sian police officer arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to syndicate

The drugs were resold for personal gain.

March 24, 2021, 02:30 PM

Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore private tutor, 63, dies of cancer & donates over S$1 million from house sale to fund education of African children

She also wrote her obituary to thank and say goodbye to her loved ones.

March 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.