Takagi Ramen opening 2 new outlets at One-North & Yishun in April & May 2021

Ramen lovers will be happy to know that Takagi Ramen is opening its seventh outlet at One-North in April and its eighth outlet at Yishun in May 2021.

The eatery is known for its affordable ramen noodles which are priced from around S$8.50.

One-North outlet

The One-North outlet is located in the basement of Connexis, situated in the Fusionopolis cluster. This outlet will have around 80 seats.

It will offer the full menu of ramen, rice dishes and bubble tea.

Here's a look at the new outlet:

This outlet will operate daily from 11am to 10pm.

Yishun outlet

The eighth outlet will be located in a HDB heartland shop in Chong Pang City's Block 101.

This outlet will operate 24 hours a day.

What you can find at Takagi Ramen

Some items on the menu include:

Jiajiamen (S$8.50)

This ramen comprises meat sauce ramen served with shredded cucumber.

Karaka-men (S$10.50)

The Karaka-men comprises spicy tonkotsu noodle soup served with chashu, beansprouts, spring onion and Japanese seaweed.

Takagi Ramen (S$9.90)

This ramen comprises tonkotsu noodle soup served with chashu, beansprouts and spring onion.

Awabi Shoyu Ramen (S$10.80)

The Awabi Shoyu Ramen comprises clear broth made from pork essence, and is served with three slices of mock abalone, Japanese leek and flavoured bamboo shoots.

Sakura bubble tea

A new Japanese spring-themed sakura bubble tea menu with three flavours (Sakura Milk Sencha, Dagashi Milk Sencha, and Mokusei Milk Sencha) and sakura pearls will also be launched at all Takagi Ramen outlets.

These sakura-themed drinks are priced from S$3.30 each (medium size without pearls).

View the full menu here.

Takagi Ramen One-North (Opening Apr. 2021)

Address: 1 Fusionopolis Way, Connexis, #B1-12, S138632

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Takagi Ramen Chong Pang (Opening May 2021)

Address: Blk 101 Yishun Ave 5, #01-27, S760101

Operating hours: 24 hours

Top photos via Takagi Ramen