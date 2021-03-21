Back

Forest fire in Taiwan's Alishan has been raging for over 3 days

As of Sunday morning, firefighters are still working to put out the three remaining hotspots.

Kayla Wong | March 21, 2021, 02:36 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A forest fire that broke out in Taiwan's Alishan on Thursday, Mar. 18, has been burning for at least 68 hours.

Alishan is a nature reserve in Chiayi County that spans 415 square kilometres.

Fire still burning at 3 hotspots

According to Yahoo Taiwan, there are still three hotspots which have yet to be put out as of Sunday morning, Mar. 21.

More than 1 hectare (10,000 square metres) of forest has been burnt.

Besides deploying helicopters, firefighters have also been sent to the sites to contain the fires.

Image via Chiayi Country Fire Department

Image via Chiayi Forest District Office

According to the Chiayi Forest District Office, about 119 officials have been mobilised.

Image via Chiayi Forest District Office

Image via Chiayi Forest District Office

Due to the ongoing drought on the mountain, as well as the high temperatures, the fire has been eating up the forest floor, deputy director of the Chiayi Forest District Office, Lee Ting-chung, said.

He added that the steep terrain means it is not easy to contain the fire, which explains the combined effort of tackling the fire from both air and ground.

The fire, which started in a wooded area near Chiayi County’s Dabang Village on March 18, has spread to the surrounding areas and caused loose soil and rocks to fall onto a section of the Alishan highway, Taipei Times reported.

Image via Chiayi Forest District Office

An official from the Chiayi Forest District Office was hit by a falling rock on Friday, Mar. 19. He was sent to the hospital, Lee said.

He added that the official's injuries were not life-threatening.

According to Apple Daily (Taiwan), it is rumoured that cigarette butts littered by tourists at Alishan ignited the whole fire. However, the Chiayi Forest District Office said that investigations are still ongoing.

Nevertheless, Lee said many forest fires in the past were largely man-made. For instance, fires had been started from campfires that had not been completely snuffed out, as well as the burning of weeds and trash, United Daily News reported.

Top image adapted via Chiayi Country Fire Department & Chiayi Forest District Office

Indian man apologises for saying 'Count On Me India' written by him after he can't provide evidence

Big U-turn.

March 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

4km refurbished rail corridor from Hillview MRT station to King Albert Park MRT station reopens

More green spaces for your weekend hikes.

March 21, 2021, 12:13 PM

Birds spotted feasting on raw meat placed outside AMK zichar stall

The restaurant said that the meat was erroneously placed outside the stall by a new delivery driver.

March 21, 2021, 12:08 PM

BMW driver in S'pore receives paggro reminder after parking outside the lines

Yikes.

March 21, 2021, 11:14 AM

The 'true value' of high HDB floors, according to S'poreans living above 30 storeys

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 21, 2021, 09:58 AM

S'pore volunteers find elderly woman lying on toilet floor, SCDF & police called to the rescue

The volunteers were distributing food when they spotted the old lady.

March 21, 2021, 09:48 AM

Winter Soldier drinks Tiger Beer

Major product placement.

March 21, 2021, 02:47 AM

Car engulfed in flames at Jalan Sultan & Beach Road junction on Mar. 20, no injuries reported

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

March 20, 2021, 10:30 PM

No locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections in S'pore for 8th consecutive day

Today's (March 20) update in full.

March 20, 2021, 10:21 PM

Biden loses footing 3 times while boarding Air Force One, White House says he's '100% fine'

The White House noted that it had been very windy.

March 20, 2021, 09:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.