Stunning crimson sunrise at Pasir Ris Beach captured by award-winning nature photographer

A nature and wildlife photographer by profession, Jayaprakash Bojan is no stranger to capturing breathtaking shots of Mother Nature.

Recently, on Mar. 1, 2021, he snapped a photo of a crimson sunrise, painting the skies a beguiling mix of blood orange and pink in the wee hours.

Taken at Pasir Ris Beach

The otherworldly shot, according to Jayaprakash's Facebook post, was taken in Singapore, at Pasir Ris Beach.

Located at the easternmost tip of the island, Pasir Ris Beach (and the larger Pasir Ris Park), is a prime location for sunrise viewing in Singapore.

It's also a hot spot for many of Singapore's wildlife, with waterbirds (like the egret), reticulated pythons, and more.

Speaking to Mothership, Jayaprakash, who won National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year in 2017, said that he chanced upon the view while filming for an upcoming wildlife documentary.

He decided to take a few shots when he saw three people watching the sunrise.

According to Jayaprakash, it was taken around 7:20am.

Many netizens have since lauded the stunning capture, with some commenting that the dramatic shot looks like it's from a different planet.

More photos of sunrise at Pasir Ris Park

Here are some of his other shots from Pasir Ris Park, which you can also find from his Instagram profile:

Incredible.

Top image courtesy of Jayaprakash Bojan