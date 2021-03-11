First look: Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central opening Mar. 12, 2021

Kumoya Cafe's Orchard Central outlet will feature adorable Sumikkogurashi-themed food and decor come Mar. 12, 2021.

Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe

If you're thinking whether its the same food as its previous pop-ups, simply repackaged into a different theme, the answer is yes.

But by now, nobody is going there for food, anyway.

So take in the decor:

Everything from the counter to the tabletops was Sumikkogurashi-themed. Some tables also had Sumikkogurashi soft toys placed on them.

Drinks

The menu includes six snacks, six mains, three desserts and 13 drinks.

These items range from S$11.90 to S$26.90, and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Here's an overview of what we ordered:

For drinks, we opted for the Iced Matcha Latte (S$13.90) and Iced Latte (S$12.90).

While the matcha was not sweet enough, the latte was a tad too sweet.

That said, our drinks were topped with colourful marshmallows which we felt added an element of "fun", because nothing like marshmallows to make your drink fancy.

We're not sure it's fancy enough for S$13, though.

Sides

For sides, we chose the Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90) and Ocean Fresh Seafood in-a-box (S$15.90).

We could tell that our truffle fries were coming from the smell of truffle in the air, even before it reached our table.

Each piece was crispy and was not too thick or thin. It had just the right amount of parmesan on it, too.

The Ocean Fresh Seafood in-a-box was a bit of a disappointment though, as we thought the portion could be bigger. It comprises two deep-fried scallops, two shrimps, two small pieces of salmon and two calamari rings.

If we could turn back time, we would have ordered the Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90) instead, which the table beside ours ordered. As the waiter whizzed by, the dish smelled delicious and we saw how generous the portion was.

Mains

We also ordered the Shirokuma and Furoshiki Sweet Bed Time Beef Stew (S$25.90) and the Left Behind Tonkatsu and Ebifurai no Shippo Cold Udon (S$25.90).

The dish was almost too cute to eat (the bear was taking a nap!), but we summoned the courage to, cause our job is tough like that.

While the stew was flavourful and the rice was fluffy, we found the beef to be too tough and a little dry.

The Left Behind Tonkatsu and Ebifurai no Shippo Cold Udon, which looked small at first, was surprisingly filling.

The hand-breaded salmon croquette was crispy on the outside and soft inside. The breaded ebi and tempura vegetables were satisfyingly crunchy.

If you aren't accustomed to eating cold udon, we would recommend giving this dish a pass, though.

Here's a closer look at the adorable character, Tonkatsu, who is ironically a salmon croquette now.

Dessert

We ordered the All Friends Caramel Pop-corn Waffles (S$25.90) and Magical Matcha Terrarium Garden (S$24.90) for dessert.

The All Friends Caramel Pop-corn Waffles with waffles, strawberry cheesecake and vanilla ice cream, should please those who gravitate towards waffles for dessert.

The waffles were fluffy, buttery and came slathered in maple syrup.

The dish is topped with granola, marshmallows, meringue kisses and a Sumikkogurashi cookie, giving you something to nibble on between spoonfuls of waffles and ice cream.

Perhaps the most interesting dessert was the Magical Matcha Terrarium Garden, comprising:

Matcha sponge cake

Vanilla ice cream

Vanilla and speculoos crumbles

White chocolate rice puffs

Meringue pebbles

Fresh fruits

A Sumikkogurashi cookie

We ordered it out of curiosity and did not have high hopes for its taste, but were pleasantly surprised.

It looked like a legitimate terrarium complete with soil, moss and pebbles, and all the ingredients went well together.

The dish is essentially different sweet treats crushed up to look like a terrarium.

Details

We'd say the cafe is worth a visit if you are a fan of the adorable characters, though the dishes are rather pricey.

We'd recommend focusing on the desserts, though.

View the full menu here:

Sumikkogurashi x Kumoya @ Orchard Central

Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central #04-08

Opening hours:

From Mar. 12, 2021

Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9:30pm (last order for mains at 8pm, and the rest of the items at 8:30pm)

Top photos by Siti Hawa