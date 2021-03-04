Pop-up Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 12

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Kumoya Cafe's Orchard Central outlet will feature a new character theme.
From Mar. 12, 2021, diners can look forward to adorable Sumikkogurashi-themed food and decor.
Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe
Here are the main characters:
Here's what the cafe looks like:
Menu
The menu will include six snacks, six mains, three desserts and 13 drinks.
These items range from S$11.90 to S$26.90 and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.
Mains
Shirokuma and Furoshiki Sweet Bed Time Beef Stew (S$25.90)
Left Behind Tonkatsu and Ebifurai no Shippo Cold Udon (S$25.90)
So Shy Neko and Zassou Mega Fish Burger (S$26.90)
Shirokuma x Furoshiki Aglio Olio Grilled Chicken Pasta (S$23.90)
All Friends Picnic Rosti Big Breakfast (S$24.90)
Gone fishing Tokage Salmon Croquette Cream Rice (S$25.90)
Snacks
Teriyaki Chicken Sticks (S$13.90)
Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)
Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)
Ocean Fresh Seafood in-a-box (S$15.90)
Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)
Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90)
Desserts
Magical Matcha Terrarium Garden (S$24.90)
All Friends Caramel Pop-corn Waffles (S$25.90)
Yama and Friends Blueberry Chiffon Cake (S$22.90)
Drinks
Apple Momo Iced Tea (S$12.90)
Chocolate Mint Frappe (S$13.90)
Iced Chocolate (S$12.90)
Shirokuma Kawaii Strawberry Soda (S$16.90)
Iced Matcha Latte (S$13.90)
View the full menu here:
Details
Do note that there is a maximum dining time of 90 minutes.
Additionally, the cafe is not Halal-certified, however, it does not serve pork, lard or alcohol.
Kumoya's cafe at Orchard Central previously featured San-X characters Rilakkuma and friends.
Sumikkogurashi x Kumoya @ Orchard Central (Opens Mar. 12)
Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central #04-08
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9:30pm (Last order for mains at 8pm. Last order for menu items at 8:30pm)
Top photos courtesy of Kumoya
