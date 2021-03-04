Back

Pop-up Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 12

Featuring the corner creatures.

Siti Hawa | March 04, 2021, 12:58 PM

Kumoya Cafe's Orchard Central outlet will feature a new character theme.

From Mar. 12, 2021, diners can look forward to adorable Sumikkogurashi-themed food and decor.

Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe

Here are the main characters:

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Here's what the cafe looks like:

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Menu

The menu will include six snacks, six mains, three desserts and 13 drinks.

These items range from S$11.90 to S$26.90 and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Mains

Shirokuma and Furoshiki Sweet Bed Time Beef Stew (S$25.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Left Behind Tonkatsu and Ebifurai no Shippo Cold Udon (S$25.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

So Shy Neko and Zassou Mega Fish Burger (S$26.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Shirokuma x Furoshiki Aglio Olio Grilled Chicken Pasta (S$23.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

All Friends Picnic Rosti Big Breakfast (S$24.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Gone fishing Tokage Salmon Croquette Cream Rice (S$25.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Snacks

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks (S$13.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Ocean Fresh Seafood in-a-box (S$15.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Desserts

Magical Matcha Terrarium Garden (S$24.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

All Friends Caramel Pop-corn Waffles (S$25.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Yama and Friends Blueberry Chiffon Cake (S$22.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Drinks

Apple Momo Iced Tea (S$12.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Chocolate Mint Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Iced Chocolate (S$12.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Shirokuma Kawaii Strawberry Soda (S$16.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Iced Matcha Latte (S$13.90)

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

View the full menu here:

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Photo courtesy of Kumoya

Details

Do note that there is a maximum dining time of 90 minutes.

Additionally, the cafe is not Halal-certified, however, it does not serve pork, lard or alcohol.

Kumoya's cafe at Orchard Central previously featured San-X characters Rilakkuma and friends.

Sumikkogurashi x Kumoya @ Orchard Central (Opens Mar. 12)

Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central #04-08

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9:30pm (Last order for mains at 8pm. Last order for menu items at 8:30pm)

Top photos courtesy of Kumoya

