Pop-up Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 12

Kumoya Cafe's Orchard Central outlet will feature a new character theme.

From Mar. 12, 2021, diners can look forward to adorable Sumikkogurashi-themed food and decor.

Sumikkogurashi-themed cafe

Here are the main characters:

Here's what the cafe looks like:

Menu

The menu will include six snacks, six mains, three desserts and 13 drinks.

These items range from S$11.90 to S$26.90 and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Mains

Shirokuma and Furoshiki Sweet Bed Time Beef Stew (S$25.90)

Left Behind Tonkatsu and Ebifurai no Shippo Cold Udon (S$25.90)

So Shy Neko and Zassou Mega Fish Burger (S$26.90)

Shirokuma x Furoshiki Aglio Olio Grilled Chicken Pasta (S$23.90)

All Friends Picnic Rosti Big Breakfast (S$24.90)

Gone fishing Tokage Salmon Croquette Cream Rice (S$25.90)

Snacks

Teriyaki Chicken Sticks (S$13.90)

Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

Ocean Fresh Seafood in-a-box (S$15.90)

Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$14.90)

Desserts

Magical Matcha Terrarium Garden (S$24.90)

All Friends Caramel Pop-corn Waffles (S$25.90)

Yama and Friends Blueberry Chiffon Cake (S$22.90)

Drinks

Apple Momo Iced Tea (S$12.90)

Chocolate Mint Frappe (S$13.90)

Iced Chocolate (S$12.90)

Shirokuma Kawaii Strawberry Soda (S$16.90)

Iced Matcha Latte (S$13.90)

View the full menu here:

Details

Do note that there is a maximum dining time of 90 minutes.

Additionally, the cafe is not Halal-certified, however, it does not serve pork, lard or alcohol.

Kumoya's cafe at Orchard Central previously featured San-X characters Rilakkuma and friends.

Sumikkogurashi x Kumoya @ Orchard Central (Opens Mar. 12)

Address: Kumoya @ Orchard Central #04-08

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9:30pm (Last order for mains at 8pm. Last order for menu items at 8:30pm)

Top photos courtesy of Kumoya