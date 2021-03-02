'I still cannot accept it': Stephen Chow left devastated by the death of Ng Man Tat

Stephen Chow has admitted that he is still struggling to come to terms with the death of long-time collaborator Ng Man Tat.

The veteran Hong Kong actor died on Feb. 27 at the age of 70.

He had been suffering from liver cancer.

"Can't bear this loss"

"I had been keeping up with his condition, and I was mentally prepared for the inevitable," Hong Kong news outlet Mingpao cited Chow as saying.

"But I am still devastated, pained, and can’t bear this loss. He left as quickly as his illness came. He was my long-time partner and old friend. I still cannot accept it."

Though he enjoyed a prolific acting career, Ng is perhaps best known for his comedic roles alongside Chow throughout the 90s.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair first collaborated in the 1989 TVB series "The Final Combat", followed by the comedy film "All for the Winner".

They were last seen on screen together in the hit movie "Shaolin Soccer", before a rumoured fall out.

Ng however, denied the rift, saying that Chow had invited him to be a part of his 2016 movie "The Mermaid".

Unfortunately, Ng had to turn down the chance for one more collaboration as he was in poor health.

Top screenshot from Miramax's YouTube channel