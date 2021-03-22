Elderly folks in S'pore make cute TikTok dance video, get rave reviews & over 300,000 views

Social networking platform TikTok is often associated with the younger crowd, otherwise known as Gen Zs.

But this TikTok video featuring two elderly folks shows otherwise:

In the video posted by St Hilda's Community Services on Mar. 6, two elderly folks were seen doing their own rendition of the "Go Daddy Go" challenge.

Over 300,000 views

At the time of writing, the TikTok video has been viewed over 300,000 times.

For reference, here's what the usual "Go Daddy Go" challenge looks like:

But we'd like to think that the St Hilda's version is the best rendition of the challenge.

Just look at these moves:

And it seems like many others think so too.

More TikTok challenges

This isn't the only TikTok trend that these elderly folks have participated in.

Here are other videos of other senior citizens taking on TikTok trends.

Cute.

Top image screnshot from St Hilda's Community Services' TikTok page.