S'pore studying Hong Kong proposal to re-open borders safely: Ong Ye Kung

The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble may soon be on the horizon.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday, March 29 that Singapore has received a proposal from Hong Kong about travel between the two cities.

According to a Ministry of Transport spokesperson, Ong said: "We are very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under good control. This is a very positive development."

"We have received a proposal from Hong Kong to re-open borders safely. We are studying it and will be responding to Hong Kong shortly."

Hong Kong residents to be vaccinated before participating in travel bubble

Earlier on March 29, Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau elaborated during a press conference about the measures that Hong Kong residents will need to undergo before travelling elsewhere in a travel bubble arrangement.

This includes completing two doses of a vaccine and waiting at least 14 days after the second dose before embarking on their flight.

Yau then specifically mentioned Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, he said: "We have put forward the proposal to the Singapore government and we're waiting for a response, but I think it's important that we first get things right on our side - that is, before people here in Hong Kong travel, they must first be vaccinated. This is for their own protection."

Yau also noted that the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Hong Kong during a seven-day moving average has dropped to less than five, which is one of the criteria for discussions on a travel bubble.

He added: "If Hong Kong people are to travel and if we are to start any travel bubble arrangements with other places, then vaccination will be a requirement. I believe that will be the trend around the world in the long run."

First travel bubble was popped

In late-2020, Singapore and Hong Kong were almost ready to begin a travel bubble.

Prices of return tickets reached S$1,000 as flights were almost sold out.

However, a joint decision was made to defer the bubble after Hong Kong recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Top image from Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.