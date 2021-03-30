Back

S'pore studying Hong Kong proposal to re-open borders safely: Ong Ye Kung

The bubble could reappear.

Sulaiman Daud | March 30, 2021, 10:07 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble may soon be on the horizon.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday, March 29 that Singapore has received a proposal from Hong Kong about travel between the two cities.

According to a Ministry of Transport spokesperson, Ong said: "We are very happy that Hong Kong has in recent weeks kept the pandemic under good control. This is a very positive development."

"We have received a proposal from Hong Kong to re-open borders safely. We are studying it and will be responding to Hong Kong shortly."

Hong Kong residents to be vaccinated before participating in travel bubble

Earlier on March 29, Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau elaborated during a press conference about the measures that Hong Kong residents will need to undergo before travelling elsewhere in a travel bubble arrangement.

This includes completing two doses of a vaccine and waiting at least 14 days after the second dose before embarking on their flight.

Yau then specifically mentioned Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, he said: "We have put forward the proposal to the Singapore government and we're waiting for a response, but I think it's important that we first get things right on our side - that is, before people here in Hong Kong travel, they must first be vaccinated. This is for their own protection."

Yau also noted that the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Hong Kong during a seven-day moving average has dropped to less than five, which is one of the criteria for discussions on a travel bubble.

He added: "If Hong Kong people are to travel and if we are to start any travel bubble arrangements with other places, then vaccination will be a requirement. I believe that will be the trend around the world in the long run."

First travel bubble was popped

In late-2020, Singapore and Hong Kong were almost ready to begin a travel bubble.

Prices of return tickets reached S$1,000 as flights were almost sold out.

However, a joint decision was made to defer the bubble after Hong Kong recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Related story:

Top image from Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.

Public can donate to wife of food delivery rider killed in Kovan accident involving Mini Cooper

This incident has highlighted the perils of doing food delivery on the road.

March 30, 2021, 03:40 AM

'You don't need to know who my mother is but I'm sorry': Man who slapped lady at River Valley Rd taxi stand

The woman, who is his ex-girlfriend, said his mother isn't a prominent figure.

March 30, 2021, 01:43 AM

M'sian who arrived in S'pore to assist in police investigation among imported Covid-19 cases

He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28.

March 29, 2021, 11:25 PM

Why S'pore spent S$270 million on HSR but only compensated S$102 million by M'sia

The compensation was announced earlier today (March 29).

March 29, 2021, 09:37 PM

Woman who took helmet from S'pore condo car park says she took it by mistake & lodges police report

She said that it was all a misunderstanding.

March 29, 2021, 09:18 PM

GrabExpress offering same day, 4-hour delivery with fixed fares of S$5.30 onwards

Fast and simple.

March 29, 2021, 08:45 PM

Southeast Asia's 1st battery recycling facility opens in S'pore, can recycle up to 14 tonnes of lithium batteries a day

Moving towards a circular economy.

March 29, 2021, 07:10 PM

Volunteers help mentally ill woman in her 20s clean up Bukit Panjang flat full of trash & leftover food

She has been living alone since 2014.

March 29, 2021, 06:25 PM

Full 'worm moon' illuminates the S'pore sky on Mar. 28, 2021

Wow.

March 29, 2021, 06:19 PM

S’porean woman, 24, who entered ITE after failing to get into a polytechnic, now works as a cybersecurity engineer

March 29, 2021, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.