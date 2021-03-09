Back

S'pore man jailed 6 months for using S$200,000 transferred to his bank accounts

For dishonest misappropriation of property, he could have been jailed up to two years', fined, or both.

Lean Jinghui | March 09, 2021, 09:11 PM

A Singaporean man was sentenced to jail for six months on Mar. 8, 2021, for dishonestly using over S$200,000 transferred to his bank accounts.

According to CNA, Muhammad Riduan Muhammad Rasyid, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonest misappropriation of property, with another similar charge taken into consideration.

Money received from unknown individuals

CNA reported that Riduan, who was a security officer earning S$1,300 a month at the time, began receiving sums of money in his bank accounts out of the blue, in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

In court documents seen by Mothership, between January and June 2015, he received a total of S$71,980 from unknown individuals to his OCBC bank account.

Additionally, between October 2014 and April 2015, he received another sum of S$148,162 to his POSB account, in a similar charge taken into consideration.

Despite not knowing where the money came from and being aware that the money was not his, Riduan failed to report the deposits to the banks or the police, instead using it for his own purposes.

CNA reported that he spent the money for his own daily expenses – including medical bills, clothes, bags, mobile phones and clubbing.

Connected to love scams traced to OCBC account

In May 2015, when the police received reports from several members of the public who had fallen victim to love scams.

According to CNA, the victims had been directed to transfer payments and deposits into an OCBC account, before they realised they had been cheated.

The account was traced to Riduan.

For dishonest misappropriation of property, he could have been jailed up to two years', fined, or both.

