S'porean woman deported from Australia for doing sex work on expired student visa

She had allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, a breach of Covid-19 public health directions.

Andrew Koay | March 19, 2021, 12:04 PM

A Singaporean woman has been deported from Australia after overstaying her student visa and engaging in sex work.

In a statement, the Australian Border Force (ABF) wrote that the Brisbane-based woman had been found guilty of engaging in prostitution and knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution.

She had also allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, a breach of Covid-19 public health directions.

The woman had originally been in Australia on a student visa but became an unlawful non-citizen when her visa expired.

She was detained by the ABF on Feb. 25, 2021, and deported on Mar. 11.

A video posted on Facebook showed the woman being escorted by ABF officers in what appears to be Brisbane Airport.

ABF Assistant Commissioner Tim Fitzgerald said the removal of the woman indicated how seriously the ABF was taking the alleged facilitation of illegal sex work.

Top image from Australian Border Force Facebook page

