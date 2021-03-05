Use SingPass to verify age to buy beer from vending machines by end-2021

Some vending machines will be selling alcoholic beverages in Singapore soon.

To accommodate the identity check process, buyers will have to verify that they are at least 18 years old, which is the legal drinking age, with their SingPass at the machine, The Straits Times reported.

This new feature incorporated into vending machines will be launched by the third quarter of 2021 by fintech company Ascan.

Buyers will have to scan a QR code at the machine using their SingPass mobile app to verify their age.

The use of SingPass at such vending machines is one example of how SingPass can be used for wide-ranging services.

SingPass provides access to over 1,400 everyday services

Currently, SingPass offers access to more than 1,400 everyday services, which include digital IC, face verification and digital signing.

The SingPass app user base has grown significantly over the years with 2.5 million users on the app now.

The need to do SafeEntry check-in because of Covid-19 contributed to a surge in app downloads.

SingPass is one of the most downloaded apps in Singapore in 2020 and has tripled in its userbase in the past year, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said.

New logo

GovTech also unveiled the new logo for SingPass on Mar. 4 as part of its refreshed brand identity.

This new logo will reflect on the SingPass website and app from Mar. 7 onwards.

By end of the year, the SingPass website and app will also be made available in Singapore's four official languages.

Senior Director for National Digital Identity at GovTech, Kwok Quek Sin said: