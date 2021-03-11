Back

Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port due to surge in vessel calls & container volumes

However, Singapore still appears to be coping better than other ports in the world.

Lean Jinghui | March 11, 2021, 02:23 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Delivery times for your latest Taobao or Shopee purchase might take even longer than before.

On March 11, The Business Times (BT) reported that container vessels planning to dock at Singapore's port are now facing longer wait times, due to a recent surge in vessel calls and container volumes.

Turnaround time increased to almost a week

According to S&P Global Platts, one source estimated that container vessels now need to wait five to seven days for turnaround, up from a maximum of two days for an ultra-large 18,000 TEU vessel.

The Loadstar reported that vessel turnaround times have more than doubled, alongside week-long cargo rollovers (when cargo cannot be loaded onto a vessel because the vessel ran out of capacity).

Regarding the congestion, a PSA spokesperson said:

“This exceptional situation is due to a confluence of factors, including an unprecedented and volatile surge in cargo demand, congestion across all nodes in the global supply chain (including depots, warehouses and seaports) due to renewed lockdowns, a lack of usable empty containers while laden ones are held up longer at these nodes, and shipping lines’ vessel sailing schedule reliability dropping to 10-year historical lows, causing further delays at almost every seaport worldwide.”

Additional resources have been deployed by PSA to support the increased activity – including priority discharge, top stowage, express delivery and timely updates.

PSA is also working with shipping line customers and cargo owners to alleviate the situation.

Not unique to Singapore

Speaking to BT, Ng Baoying, global managing editor for container shipping at S&P Global Platts, said that the congestion problem was not unique to Singapore.

She noted that in the U.S., the port at Los Angeles/Long Beach had at one point more than 34 container ships queueing at anchor.

CTI Consultancy director Andy Lane said that the congestion at Singapore's port was "far from being a critical situation", and added that he thinks Singapore was coping better than other ports, in terms of adapting capacity to meet peak demands.

S&P Global Platts noted that freight prices have increased as a result of the congestion.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Image

China trumpets popular narrative that 'the East is rising & the West is declining'

China has succeeded in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is the common message.

March 11, 2021, 02:15 PM

Plant-based chicken thigh, certified as 'healthier choice', available at 11 restaurant brands in S'pore from Mar. 18

Chicken-thigh alternative that does not contain cholesterol, sugars, and trans-fat.

March 11, 2021, 01:55 PM

Syed Saddiq is serving SHN in S'pore, wants your local food recommendations

Some suggested food from Johor instead.

March 11, 2021, 01:48 PM

Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

Man, 64, still searching for his wife who went missing during Japan's 2011 tsunami

He wishes to bring her home one day.

March 11, 2021, 01:02 PM

Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 2 children dashing across road in Tampines

Braked in time.

March 11, 2021, 12:57 PM

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray announce split after 5½ years

Coordinated announcement.

March 11, 2021, 12:46 PM

Woman in S'pore handed over S$1 million in cash to scammers impersonating China officials

A 66-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the scam.

March 11, 2021, 12:20 PM

Winnie the Pooh & friends blind boxes available at Miniso S'pore from Mar. 19, 2021

Try your luck.

March 11, 2021, 12:04 PM

Explore St John’s Island & Lazarus Island on bicycles from new pop-up rental store on St John's

Light exercise.

March 11, 2021, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.