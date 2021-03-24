All S'poreans & long-term residents can get Covid-19 vaccination by third quarter 2021

Around 1,109,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Singapore as of March 23, 2021, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce said on March 24.

More than 799,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while around 310,000 individuals have received their second doses and completed the full vaccination regimen, it was also announced.

Singapore has also been making steady progress in vaccinating seniors aged 70 years and above since Feb. 22.

This has resulted in the bringing forward the vaccination of seniors aged 60 to 69 years-old by two weeks to mid-March 2021, with more deliveries of vaccine supplies, the MTF said.

So far, more than 55 per cent of seniors have received their vaccination or made appointments to do so.

On average, around 40,000 doses of vaccines are administered a day over the past week.

MTF said Singapore will have enough vaccine doses for all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the third quarter of 2021, and the vaccination programme will be completed.

Vaccination encouraged

MTF said it encourages seniors who have not yet done so to come forward to register for their vaccination as soon as possible.

Seniors can also book their appointments for vaccination at any of the People’s Association’s community clubs and centres island-wide.

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccine administered was on Dec. 30, 2020 to a senior staff nurse working on the front lines.

