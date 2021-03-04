Back

15-year-old Shih Tzu in S'pore looking for new home after owner in her 80s suffers a stroke

Some have stepped forward to offer their help.

Tanya Ong | March 04, 2021, 10:00 AM

Meet Manny.

Peh Sue Ann/FB

Manny is a 15-year-old Shih Tzu in Singapore looking for a new home.

Has cataract and ear infection, but otherwise healthy

A Facebook post by one Peh Sue Ann recently put out an open call for anyone who is willing to help.

This was after the owner, who is in her 80s, suffered from a stroke two weeks ago and "is no longer capable of caring for her".

According to the post, Manny has a chronic ear infection, and her vision is partially affected by her cataract. Other than that, she's healthy and eating well.

Peh Sue Ann/FB

Peh Sue Ann/FB

Manny was also described to have an excellent temperament, "not fussy", and gets along well with everyone (other dogs included).

So far, as of Mar. 4, Peh said that she has currently arranged for a few families to see her but they will "see how it goes":

Details on how to reach out are in the Facebook post:

Top photo via Peh Sue Ann/FB.

