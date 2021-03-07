S'porean actress Sheila Sim completes Positive Psychology Diploma with Jade Seah

Singaporean actress Sheila Sim revealed in an Instagram post on Mar. 7 that she is now a Positive Psychology Diploma graduate.

Juggled work, studies and pregnancy

Sim said that she started the course "not pregnant" and graduated right before the Circuit Breaker with a baby.

"How I juggled filming, pregnancy and studying then is beyond me. I forgot how I did it, but I did! Haha!" she said.

According to Sim, her greatest takeaway from the course is learning how to be more positive and aware, and reinforcing the significance of conscious parenting.

Became good friends with Jade Seah

Sim also revealed that she embarked on the course together with media personality Jade Seah.

They were initially just "acquaintances" but Seah become her "good friend" and "good buddy" after the course, Sim said.

Sim shared on Instagram a photo of the two of them holding hands and donning a graduation cap and gown.

"Nights spent in lectures and weekends burnt in workshops"

Seah revealed in a separate Instagram post how she started this diploma with Sim and bonded over time.

Seah said that she had contemplated going abroad to complete a Master's degree in the field of Positive Psychology.

While hanging out with friends, Sim shared that there was a school in Singapore offering the course and was planning to apply to study there.

They then decided to embark on the course together.

Seah recounted "nights spent in lectures and weekends burnt in workshops" and recalled how the pair would often share Hanjuku eggs from a convenience store during breaks until Sim became pregnant.

Seah expressed gratitude towards Sim for all the love encouragement during their journey.

Top photos via Sheila Sim/Instagram