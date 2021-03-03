Shake Shack opening 6th S'pore outlet at Great World

Shake Shack is opening another outlet — this time at Great World.

A news release by the brand announced that the store is slated to open in Spring 2021, which is any time from the end of this month (March) to June.

Singaporean artist Toby Tan will beautify the walls of the new outlet with a mural inspired by the Great World Amusement Park. Built in the 1920s, the amusement park used to occupy the site where the Great World shopping mall now sits.

No other details have been revealed at the moment, although Westies might take this development as a sign that Shake Shack is expanding towards the west.

Other outlets are located at Jewel Changi Airport, Neil Road, Liat Towers at Orchard, Suntec City, and VivoCity.

Address: #01-101, Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994.

Top image via Shake Shack Singapore