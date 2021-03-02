Back

S'pore enhancing legal aid, may introduce a Public Defender's Office: Edwin Tong

Those in need of legal aid will be able to get it more easily.

Nigel Chua | March 02, 2021, 05:54 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A study on enhancing Singapore's criminal legal aid model is expected to conclude this year.

Possible improvements include changes to the means criteria for legal aid, wider coverage in terms of offences, and setting up a Public Defender's Office, said Edwin Tong, Second Minister in the Ministry of Law.

Tong was speaking during the Committee of Supply debate for the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on Tuesday (Mar. 2).

The study includes looking at the experiences of other countries, Tong said, as this would help Singapore to avoid the problems that other countries have encountered, such as abuse of legal aid by wealthy defendants, and its corresponding impact on the legal fraternity.

Need to proactively review how to get enhanced access to justice for accused

Currently, the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS), co-funded by the government at the cost of S$2 million per year, provides legal aid to those accused of crimes who cannot afford legal assistance, said Tong.

He added that CLAS is available to those accused of crimes under 17 acts, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the non-capital criminal charges filed in the State Courts. The enhanced scheme receives on average 2,400 applications annually, all of whom receive "some" basic legal advice.

There is, however, a need to "continually, and proactively review how we get enhanced access to justice for accused persons of limited means," Tong said.

New means testing criteria, to simplify process

One improvement to CLAS, expected this year, is to introduce a new means testing criteria.

With the new criteria, CLAS will be more aligned with the criteria used in assessing eligibility for social support schemes, including per capital household annual value, as well as the applicant's savings and non-CPF investments.

This means testing criteria is already in place for those who apply for civil legal aid, since October 2019. The changes are expected to simplify the application process, and also reduce the paperwork for applicants.

Other moves to ensure that those who are less digitally-savvy can get legal assistance are also expected, including:

  • A new online application process, with "detailed step-by-step guidance" on online applications for criminal legal aid.

  • A streamlined protocol for courts to refer needy applicants to the Law Society Pro Bono Services (LSPBS) office directly, with no need for them to apply online.

Tong said, elaborating on studying the option of a public defender's office, "As I mentioned the experience of other countries, we have nonetheless continued to push on with enhancements to ensure that the justice system remains accessible, and this will remain a key cornerstone of our legal system."

Related story:

Top photo via Wikipedia Commons and 

PM Lee: How do sanctions on Myanmar, which will hurt its population, make things better?

He said outsiders have "little influence" on a possible peaceful resolution to the situation in Myanmar.

March 02, 2021, 05:39 PM

Revamped Choa Chu Kang library opening in second half of 2021, will feature lush greenery & art

It has been closed for renovation since 2019.

March 02, 2021, 05:36 PM

Shane Pow opens Korean street food outlet in Clementi with K-BBQ, army stew & rice bowls from S$6.50

The first outlet is in Toa Payoh.

March 02, 2021, 05:23 PM

Mother in Chin Swee Road toddler murder case gets discharge not amounting to acquittal

She can still be prosecuted depending on the evidence.

March 02, 2021, 05:22 PM

S'pore's influence in global finance can boost investment in sustainable solutions: Ong Ye Kung

Towards a sustainable future.

March 02, 2021, 04:57 PM

Letters in Compassvale sign keep getting rearranged, sign 'has had problems before'

Sengkang Town Council is working to ensure it's fixed, MP Raeesah Khan said.

March 02, 2021, 04:40 PM

Vietnam delivery man, 31, catches girl, 3, who fell 12 storeys, gets hailed a hero

The girl survived but suffered injuries.

March 02, 2021, 04:38 PM

20,000 heartland shops to be given help on going digital by end-March: Low Yen Ling

SMEs have also received programmes to boost their productivity.

March 02, 2021, 03:56 PM

8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Mar. 2, 2021, all imported

More details to be shared in the evening.

March 02, 2021, 03:44 PM

Chantalle Ng: Pressure to become next Ah Jie is 'quite huge' after starring in popular drama series

Ng still sees herself as a newcomer who has a long way to go.

March 02, 2021, 03:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.