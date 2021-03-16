Ex-primary school teacher pleads guilty to sexual acts with underage boys, previously jailed for similar offences

Chock Soon Seng, a 43-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual penetration involving underage boys, according to The Straits Times.

Fourteen other charges will be considered during sentencing.

Past offences

Chock had previously been jailed for committing similar offences.

In 2010, he was sentenced to 10 months' jail for persuading two 13-year-old boys to let him watch them perform a sexual act, ST reported.

In 2014, he was sentenced to three years' jail for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy and threatening to put his naked pictures online.

The New Paper reported that Chock used to work as a teacher in a primary school.

Latest offences

Worked as a freelance tutor

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Chock was working as a freelance tutor at the time of his latest offences.

He taught Mandarin to students as young as Primary 5.

Sometime in 2016, Chock started using various social networking apps, such as Grindr and Locanto, to meet other people.

He would initiate conversations with various individuals and arrange for meet-ups using WhatsApp and Instagram in order to engage in sexual activity.

He would then periodically delete the WhatsApp and Instagram messages sent by him to the individuals.

First victim: Primary 6 student

In April 2018, Chock got acquainted with the first victim on Grindr. The victim had informed Chock that he was a Primary 6 student.

Whilst communicating on Grindr, Chock requested to meet up with the victim in order to engage in sexual activity.

They started communicating on Instagram instead and agreed to meet up to perform sexual acts each other. They also agreed not to engage in anal sex.

On April 15, 2018, they met at a staircase landing of a multi-storey carpark and performed sexual acts on each other.

They met again on April 17, 2018 and performed similar sexual acts in a toilet cubicle at Punggol Community Club.

Court documents stated that after the first meet-up, Chock had asked the victim for his school's Primary 6 Higher Chinese examination papers.

The victim felt annoyed by Chock's request and decided to block him from further communication after the second meet-up.

Second victim

According to court documents, the second victim, who was 15 years old, posted an advertisement on Locanto in 2018 stating that he was interested in looking for women.

Chock responded to the victim's ad sometime in April 2018.

They then began communicating via WhatsApp, but the victim told Chock that he was not a homosexual and not interested in him.

However, Chock persuaded him to experiment with homosexual activities, saying it was normal for straight men to perform sexual acts on each other.

He also told the victim that it was very difficult to find women, and offered to pay him to perform sexual acts.

Additionally, Chock made no attempts to verify the victim's age, as stated in court documents.

The victim eventually agreed to meet up. Chock went to his home on April 23, 2018 and the pair engaged in sexual acts.

However, the victim was not aroused and did not respond to Chock's advances.

Before Chock left that day, he gave the victim some cash, which was less than what they had agreed on.

Chock subsequently kept pestering the victim to meet again for sexual activities.

When the victim said he was not interested, Chock persuaded him by saying that the "feeling would change", as stated in court documents.

Chock also promised to give the victim some cash.

The victim eventually relented. They met again on May 11, 2018, and Chock made the victim perform sexual acts on him.

The victim was not aroused when Chock tried to reciprocate.

So Chock informed the victim to watch straight pornography to stimulate himself.

Chock then watched the victim masturbate himself until he ejaculated.

Before he left, he gave the victim some cash, which was less than what they agreed on.

After the second meet up, Chock attempted to contact the victim on WhatsApp.

But the victim ignored him, and eventually blocked him.

Offences came to light in June 2019

According to court documents, Chock's offences came to light in June 2019 after the first victim's mother found sex-related conversations in her son's phone.

When she contacted her son's school for help, they advised her to make a police report, which she did.

Chock was arrested and subsequent police investigations uncovered the offences against both victims.

Court documents revealed that Chock was remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

However, it was found that he was not suffering from mental illnesses at the time of the offences, nor was he of unsound mind.

Third victim

Court documents also showed that Chock has one charge against a third victim.

He had kissed the victim's cheeks and tried to remove his underwear.

However, no further details were provided regarding his interaction with the third victim.

Could face either corrective training or preventive detention

According to CNA, the prosecution had asked for a corrective training report for Chock.

The prosecution argued that Chock was found to have a moderate to high risk of reoffending.

Chock also "shows no remorse" in engaging in such offences.

The judge eventually called for reports to assess Chock's suitability for corrective training, as well as for preventive detention, reported ST.

Corrective training and preventive detention are for repeat offenders.

Corrective training is usually imposed when the court finds that the offender needs a substantial period of training for reformation and the prevention of crime. Corrective training can last up to 14 years, with no early release.

Preventive detention, on the other hand, is harsher than corrective training. A repeat offender aged over 30 can be jailed for up to 20 years, with no remission.

Chock will be sentenced on April 9.

