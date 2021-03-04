Back

20 self-evacuate after fire in bedroom of Serangoon HDB unit, no injuries reported

The incident took place on Mar. 2.

Nigel Chua | March 04, 2021, 11:58 AM

Video footage of a fire in a HDB unit in Serangoon has been circulating online.

Black smoke is seen rising into the air from a second-floor window, as passers-by on the ground floor walk past the unit hastily.

The affected unit at Block 214, Serangoon Ave 4, looks out to the main road, Yio Chu Kang Link, and a bus stop, which can be seen on the left side of the video. 

Fire at around 8pm, Mar. 2

SCDF, responding to queries from Mothership, said that it was alerted to the fire at around 8pm on Mar. 2, Tuesday.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished using a water-jet, said SCDF.

No injuries were reported, and about 20 people self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

Mothership understands that the affected unit was a two-storey shophouse unit.

The ground-floor shops directly below the windows of the affected unit are an art school and an optical shop.

Screenshot via Google Maps street view.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

There was another fire at a HDB unit earlier this week, on Feb. 28.

That incident involved a residential unit at Block 22 Jalan Tenteram, in the vicinity of Boon Keng.

Top image via Sabbir on Facebook

