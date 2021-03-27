Sentosa free entry promotion further extended, till Sep. 30, 2021

Sentosa is extending its free entry promotion until Sep. 30, 2021.

Last year, visitors were granted free entry into the island in the month of September.

The promotion was extended till Dec. 31, 2020, and was further extended till Mar. 31, 2021.

It has now been extended for a third time.

Visitors can enter Sentosa for free via the following modes:

Sentosa Express

Guests with Ez-Link cards can simply tap and enter for free.

Guests without Ez-Link cards will have to approach a service ambassador to request for free entry.

Do note that the Sentosa Express will operate from 7am to 12am daily.

Driving in

All vehicles with a locally registered IU can simply drive through for free.

Vehicles with non-locally registered IU can drive in by tapping or inserting the Autopass Card on the card reader at the booth to enter for free.

However, there is no entry for motorcycles.

Walk or cycle

Visitors can also walk or cycle into Sentosa for free, as part of the island's normal admission rules.

You can find out more here.

