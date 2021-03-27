Back

Sentosa free entry promotion further extended, till Sep. 30, 2021

Plan your holidays.

Nigel Chua | March 27, 2021, 11:20 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Sentosa is extending its free entry promotion until Sep. 30, 2021.

Free entry extended yet again, till Sep. 30, 2021

Last year, visitors were granted free entry into the island in the month of September.

The promotion was extended till Dec. 31, 2020, and was further extended till Mar. 31, 2021.

It has now been extended for a third time.

Visitors can enter Sentosa for free via the following modes:

Sentosa Express

Guests with Ez-Link cards can simply tap and enter for free.

Guests without Ez-Link cards will have to approach a service ambassador to request for free entry.

Do note that the Sentosa Express will operate from 7am to 12am daily.

Driving in

All vehicles with a locally registered IU can simply drive through for free.

Vehicles with non-locally registered IU can drive in by tapping or inserting the Autopass Card on the card reader at the booth to enter for free.

However, there is no entry for motorcycles.

Walk or cycle

Visitors can also walk or cycle into Sentosa for free, as part of the island's normal admission rules.

You can find out more here.

Related stories

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from Klook.

Woman found lying face up & injured on 2nd floor kitchen ledge in Ang Mo Kio

She was rescued by the SCDF and conveyed to the hospital.

March 27, 2021, 11:15 AM

I set up a smart TV projector at home to watch movies & it was surprisingly easy

An at-home cinematic experience.

March 27, 2021, 11:00 AM

'Hi, I haven't heard from you for a long time': S'pore police warns of new scam on messaging apps

New scam.

March 27, 2021, 10:01 AM

Wife of food delivery rider killed at Kovan says she will never forgive Mini Cooper driver

She got to see her husband one last time at the accident scene.

March 27, 2021, 01:24 AM

Covid-19 community case on Mar. 26 is a foreign domestic worker who arrived in S'pore on Jan. 23

She is a Myanmar national.

March 27, 2021, 12:03 AM

SLA orders removal of retiree's secret garden in Choa Chu Kang after Facebook post by hiker

The elderly couple successfully grew a number of plants on state land.

March 26, 2021, 11:54 PM

KFC selling 4-piece chicken & 6-piece tenders for S$10 for a limited time

Another reason to visit KFC.

March 26, 2021, 06:49 PM

Toast Box van travels to estates around S'pore to sell kopi & toast

Kopi at your doorstep.

March 26, 2021, 06:38 PM

M'sian Malay-language body defines 'squinty' as Chinese-like eyes in online dictionary

This is not the first time the country's Malay language authority has given racial definitions of words.

March 26, 2021, 05:41 PM

Bright pink 'Sakura cherry blossoms' bloom in Japanese Cemetery Park in Hougang

Gorgeous.

March 26, 2021, 04:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.