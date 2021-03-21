SCDF officers use ladder to rescue girl stuck on Pasir Ris playground roof

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were mobilised recently to rescue a girl who was stuck on the roof of a Pasir Ris playground.

Facebook page Tiagong posted this video, showing the girl sitting on the roof while a group of passers-by can be seen standing around the playground.

Evidently, the girl's predicament attracted a lot of attention.

A police officer can be seen standing on the playground, near the girl, while SCDF officers bring over a very long ladder from the main road over to the girl.

In another video, the girl can be seen climbing down the ladder, supported by an SCDF officer:

While the videos were posted on Mar. 20 and Mar. 21, it is unclear when the incident took place. Mothership has reached out to SCDF to confirm the details.

Top images via Tiagong/Facebook.