Back

First look: Sakura x Hello Kitty display at Gardens by the Bay from Mar. 1, 2021

Welcome the sakura season with Hello Kitty.

Karen Lui | March 01, 2021, 03:56 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Sakura featuring Hello Kitty floral display opened today (Mar. 1) at the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay.

Note that admission charges apply for the Flower Dome.

First look

The headline attraction Hello Kitty appears in five picturesque settings:

  • A Hello Kitty sculpture having a hanami (flower viewing) picnic amidst spring blossoms

  • A Hello Kitty standee at a nodate (outdoor tea ceremony)

  • A golden Hello Kitty statue in front of a shoji (traditional Japanese divider)

  • A Hello Kitty topiary in front of a torii (Japanese traditional gate)

  • A Hello Kitty standee in front of two local rickshaws.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Flowers

Of course, you can't forget the cherry blossom trees that were brought here all the way from Japan.

Prunus persica

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Prunus nipponica 'Brilliant'

Photo by Karen Lui

Prunus 'Snow fountains'

Photo by Karen Lui

Prunus 'Okame'

Photo by Karen Lui

Other displays

According to Marziah Omar, Senior Assistant Director of Conservatory Operations, they are still hoping for the arrival of larger cherry blossom trees like Europe later to provide "the bonus opportunity to enjoy extended sakura season this year".

Other features include torii gates, a green and red Japanese pavilion, and tancho (Japanese red-crowned cranes).

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

There is also a zen garden with rocks, stones, toros (wooden and stone lanterns), and sand.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

A newly-unveiled sculpture, "Kei-Chan", by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is also available for viewing.

Photo by Karen Lui

Cultural programmes

In addition to the Sakura featuring Hello Kitty floral display, visitors can also participate in Japanese cultural performances and workshops held on specific dates.

Cultural performances feature the Minyo Club of the Japanese Association, Singapore (JAS) and Hibikiya, a Japanese drum group.

Photo by Gardens by the Bay

Photo by Gardens by the Bay

A collaborative performance of the Japanese koto and Chinese erhu by Koto Group and Niko Dokokai of JAS will also be available.

Photo by Gardens by the Bay

All visitors are required to pre-book their tickets and adhere to safety measures on-site.

Tickets to these programmes are free, and do not include admission into the Flower Dome.

Enter the Flower Field Hall and Waterview Room via the Group Entrance, which is the glass door next to the Flower Dome entrance.

Cultural Performances at the Flower Field Hall (free)

Programme Date Time
JAS Minyo Japanese Folk Dance Mar. 13 (Sat) 11am to 11:20am;

12:30pm to 12:50pm
Hibikiya Traditional Music and Dance Mar. 14 (Sun) 11am to 11:30am;

12:30pm to 1pm
Koto and Erhu Performance Mar. 20 (Sat) 11am to 11:30am;

12:30pm to 1pm

There is a limited capacity of 100 visitors for each performance session.

Workshops at the Waterview Room (charges apply)

Programme Date Time Price Capacity
The Way of Tea Demonstration and Workshop Mar. 13 (Sat);

Mar. 14 (Sun)

 2pm to 2:45pm;

3:45pm to 4:30pm;

5:30pm to 6:15pm

 S$30 /pax 12 pax per session
Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) Workshop Mar. 20 (Sat);

Mar. 21 (Sun)

 2pm to 2:45pm;

3:45pm to 4:30pm;

5:30pm to 6:15pm

 S$50 /pax 20 pax per session

Photo by Gardens by the Bay

Photo by Gardens by the Bay

You can make your pre-bookings here.

Merchandise

If you enjoy the combination of Hello Kitty and sakura, a Hello Kitty plushie donning a pink sakura kimono is available for purchase at S$51.90.

Photo by Karen Lui

Palm-sized plushies are also available in an assorted variety from S$10 to S$11.90.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Other Hello Kitty merchandise such as toilet paper, masks (both disposable and reusable), stationery, and bakeware are also available at the gift shop near the exit.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Admission charges

All visitors need to pre-book their visit date and time to the Flower Dome for safe distancing and better crowd regulation.

The onsite ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will not be open during this period.

Singapore Resident Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories
Adult (13 to 59 years old) S$12 S$20
Child (three to 12 years old) S$8 S$12
Senior citizen (60 years old and above) S$8 S$12

Standard Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories
Adult (13 years old and above) S$20 S$28
Child (3 to 12 years old) S$12 S$20

You can purchase your tickets online here.

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.

Neighbour of Whampoa fire victims raising funds to help affected family

A helping hand.

March 01, 2021, 03:55 PM

Toa Payoh hawker sells unique poached, salted duck rice from S$3.50

Quite nice.

March 01, 2021, 03:43 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Mar. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

Vivian: 'Peaceful political solution' in Myanmar can only begin if Aung San Suu Kyi is released immediately

He shared that the Asean Foreign Ministers will be meeting virtually with a representative from Myanmar's military on Mar. 2.

March 01, 2021, 03:25 PM

This website tells you which Budget 2021 grants & govt assistance you are eligible for

Useful.

March 01, 2021, 02:34 PM

HSA warns sellers & buyers of Bobba Fitz & Bobba Toxx weight-loss drinks containing banned substances

No easy way to lose weight.

March 01, 2021, 02:05 PM

Brigadier-general to head SAF Sustainability Office, cut growth of carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030

MINDEF and the SAF intend to implement measures such as electric vehicles and green fuel for F-16s.

March 01, 2021, 01:29 PM

DSO upgrading biosafety facilities to highest level to handle viruses worse than Covid-19 & SARS

Operational by end-2025.

March 01, 2021, 01:26 PM

M'sian football fans shout racist slurs at Nigerian football player in Caring Cup match

Fans gathered outside the stadium to hurl abuse.

March 01, 2021, 01:22 PM

MINDEF to redesign PES system for enlistees, combat fitness of soldiers at heart of change

More manpower.

March 01, 2021, 01:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.