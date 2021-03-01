First look: Sakura x Hello Kitty display at Gardens by the Bay from Mar. 1, 2021

The Sakura featuring Hello Kitty floral display opened today (Mar. 1) at the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay.

Note that admission charges apply for the Flower Dome.

First look

The headline attraction Hello Kitty appears in five picturesque settings:

A Hello Kitty sculpture having a hanami (flower viewing) picnic amidst spring blossoms

A Hello Kitty standee at a nodate (outdoor tea ceremony)

A golden Hello Kitty statue in front of a shoji (traditional Japanese divider)

A Hello Kitty topiary in front of a torii (Japanese traditional gate)

A Hello Kitty standee in front of two local rickshaws.

Flowers

Of course, you can't forget the cherry blossom trees that were brought here all the way from Japan.

Prunus persica

Prunus nipponica 'Brilliant'

Prunus 'Snow fountains'

Prunus 'Okame'

Other displays

According to Marziah Omar, Senior Assistant Director of Conservatory Operations, they are still hoping for the arrival of larger cherry blossom trees like Europe later to provide "the bonus opportunity to enjoy extended sakura season this year".

Other features include torii gates, a green and red Japanese pavilion, and tancho (Japanese red-crowned cranes).

There is also a zen garden with rocks, stones, toros (wooden and stone lanterns), and sand.

A newly-unveiled sculpture, "Kei-Chan", by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is also available for viewing.

Cultural programmes

In addition to the Sakura featuring Hello Kitty floral display, visitors can also participate in Japanese cultural performances and workshops held on specific dates.

Cultural performances feature the Minyo Club of the Japanese Association, Singapore (JAS) and Hibikiya, a Japanese drum group.

A collaborative performance of the Japanese koto and Chinese erhu by Koto Group and Niko Dokokai of JAS will also be available.

All visitors are required to pre-book their tickets and adhere to safety measures on-site.

Tickets to these programmes are free, and do not include admission into the Flower Dome.

Enter the Flower Field Hall and Waterview Room via the Group Entrance, which is the glass door next to the Flower Dome entrance.

Cultural Performances at the Flower Field Hall (free)

Programme Date Time JAS Minyo Japanese Folk Dance Mar. 13 (Sat) 11am to 11:20am; 12:30pm to 12:50pm Hibikiya Traditional Music and Dance Mar. 14 (Sun) 11am to 11:30am; 12:30pm to 1pm Koto and Erhu Performance Mar. 20 (Sat) 11am to 11:30am; 12:30pm to 1pm

There is a limited capacity of 100 visitors for each performance session.

Workshops at the Waterview Room (charges apply)

Programme Date Time Price Capacity The Way of Tea Demonstration and Workshop Mar. 13 (Sat); Mar. 14 (Sun) 2pm to 2:45pm; 3:45pm to 4:30pm; 5:30pm to 6:15pm S$30 /pax 12 pax per session Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) Workshop Mar. 20 (Sat); Mar. 21 (Sun) 2pm to 2:45pm; 3:45pm to 4:30pm; 5:30pm to 6:15pm S$50 /pax 20 pax per session

You can make your pre-bookings here.

Merchandise

If you enjoy the combination of Hello Kitty and sakura, a Hello Kitty plushie donning a pink sakura kimono is available for purchase at S$51.90.

Palm-sized plushies are also available in an assorted variety from S$10 to S$11.90.

Other Hello Kitty merchandise such as toilet paper, masks (both disposable and reusable), stationery, and bakeware are also available at the gift shop near the exit.

Admission charges

All visitors need to pre-book their visit date and time to the Flower Dome for safe distancing and better crowd regulation.

The onsite ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will not be open during this period.

Singapore Resident Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories Adult (13 to 59 years old) S$12 S$20 Child (three to 12 years old) S$8 S$12 Senior citizen (60 years old and above) S$8 S$12

Standard Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories Adult (13 years old and above) S$20 S$28 Child (3 to 12 years old) S$12 S$20

You can purchase your tickets online here.

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.