Black & white photo strips at retro photobooth for S$4 each at The Projector

Nestled in Golden Mile Tower at The Projector, the refurbished Model 21 vintage photo booth was flown it all the way from the U.S. to Singapore Fotoautomat Singapore.

It was built in the 1980s.

Photo booth

Operating on a manual camera system with a fixed focal length, it is an analogue photochemical booth that exposes each photo directly onto the film strip, frame by frame.

The booth develops the photos with a process called dip and dunk.

The four-minute long process involves mechanical arms guiding the film strip through a series of chemical washes inside the machine like a mini darkroom.

Unlike the slightly more hi-tech neoprint/purikura photo booths, this one does not offer you a preview of the shots.

You only see the finished outcome when the developed film pops out via the collection slot.

This means that you're either stuck with whatever (candid) poses you were caught in or try and go for another round.

It costs S$4 per session, which produces one film strip.

The photo booth only accepts payment in S$1 coins, both old and new.

If you don't have enough coins with you, a limited supply of change is available with any purchase at The Projector's bar.

How to

Prepare four S$1 coins with you (or more if you wish to go on a photo frenzy). Select your background colour of choice. Since the final photo is going to be in black and white, we are not sure how important this step is. Adjust the seat to a height whereby you are at eye level with the camera. Wait for the green light near the camera and insert four S$1 coins. Get ready upon seeing a red light as it signals that your photo is about to be taken. The green light and coin counter light will switch off during the photo taking sessions. Do not insert any coins during this time. Collect your finished photo strip from the collection slot after it has been printed. The process takes four minutes. Wait for the green light and coin counter light to return before starting a new session by adding more coins.

If you've waited for more than four minutes and the photo is still not out, you can contact @fotoautomat.sg via Instagram DM for help.

Despite the cute pets featured on their Instagram page, animals are not allowed in The Projector so avoid bringing your pets there to join your Kodak moment.

Fotoautomat Photo Booth

Address: The Projector, 6001 Beach Road, #05-00, Golden Mile Tower Singapore 199589

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 4pm – 11pm

Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays: 1pm - 11pm

Top images by Fotoautomat Singapore.