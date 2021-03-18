M'sian policeman saves girl, 16, attempting to jump off flyover

A 16-year-old Malaysian girl attempted to jump off a flyover on Mar. 16.

According to a Facebook post on Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis, the incident happened at a flyover at KM46 of the KL-Karak Highway near Bukit Tinggi.

Motorists spotted the girl and alerted police

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Bukit Tinggi police station chief Sergeant Major Maznan Omar had come to her rescue in the 2.12pm incident.

Several motorists had spotted the girl standing at the edge of the flyover and alerted the police.

According to Harian Metro, a police team arrived at the scene, and attempted to calm her down.

The Fire and Rescue Department had also spread a salvage sheet below the flyover to catch her in case she did jump.

Rescue

In the video clip, Maznan can be seen slowly approaching the girl from the back, before dashing forward to grab the girl and pull her down and away from the edge to safety.

Several other people then rushed forward to where Maznan and the girl were, to further assist them.

According to NST, investigations later revealed that the girl's father had scolded her for spending too much time playing games on the phone, and seized the device.

The girl had been in the middle of getting treatment for depression.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Information for mental health assistance in Singapore

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Image via Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis