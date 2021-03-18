Back

M'sian policeman saves girl, 16, attempting to jump off flyover

Several motorists had spotted the girl standing at the edge of the flyover and alerted the police.

Lean Jinghui | March 18, 2021, 12:51 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 16-year-old Malaysian girl attempted to jump off a flyover on Mar. 16.

According to a Facebook post on Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis, the incident happened at a flyover at KM46 of the KL-Karak Highway near Bukit Tinggi. 

Motorists spotted the girl and alerted police

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that Bukit Tinggi police station chief Sergeant Major Maznan Omar had come to her rescue in the 2.12pm incident.

Several motorists had spotted the girl standing at the edge of the flyover and alerted the police.

According to Harian Metro, a police team arrived at the scene, and attempted to calm her down.

The Fire and Rescue Department had also spread a salvage sheet below the flyover to catch her in case she did jump.

Rescue

In the video clip, Maznan can be seen slowly approaching the girl from the back, before dashing forward to grab the girl and pull her down and away from the edge to safety.

Several other people then rushed forward to where Maznan and the girl were, to further assist them.

According to NST, investigations later revealed that the girl's father had scolded her for spending too much time playing games on the phone, and seized the device.

The girl had been in the middle of getting treatment for depression.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Information for mental health assistance in Singapore

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Image via Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

MCCY contacts Indian composer to substantiate ownership claims he wrote 'We Can Achieve'

The Singapore government owns the rights to 'Count On Me Singapore'.

March 18, 2021, 12:08 PM

Face verification can soon be used to withdraw cash & check account balances at OCBC ATMs

No need for ATM cards anymore.

March 18, 2021, 12:05 PM

Homeless German man in Hougang surviving on welfare after he allegedly left wife & job

He used to be a director of a firm, drawing S$12,000 a month.

March 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

S$72.6 million of SingapoRediscovers vouchers used, out of total S$320 million distributed, as of Mar. 1, 2021

Around 1 in 4.

March 18, 2021, 11:17 AM

Teo Heng to open up rooms from Mar. 19 for customers to 'work, dine & chill', rates from S$4/hour

Hope to earn enough to pay rent and workers their salaries during this period.

March 18, 2021, 10:34 AM

Hugh Harrison could sue for libel, as Indian composer said he only found out about 'Count On Me S'pore' a few days ago

The Indian composer's claims can be construed as an attack on Harrison's integrity.

March 18, 2021, 04:53 AM

Ex-NUS Master's student hit mother's private parts with metal padlock, punched her in mouth

On multiple occasions, Koh's mother said she had suffered her injuries in a fall, so as not to implicate him.

March 17, 2021, 11:46 PM

Recovered Covid-19 cases in S'pore crosses 60,000 mark on Mar. 17, 2021

One of the new cases includes a S'porean returning from Indonesia.

March 17, 2021, 11:10 PM

S'porean woman, 45, committed sexual acts on daughter's underage male friend who has intellectual disabilities

She was given a one-year jail term.

March 17, 2021, 10:59 PM

Cat chases rooster around at Boon Lay HDB

Cat and cock game.

March 17, 2021, 10:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.