Pasir Ris hawker sells seafood congee with tea-smoked salmon & crispy prawn wantons

If you're in the mood for some warm, comforting congee, you might want to give Reimondo Seafood Congee a try.

Here's what you can find at this hawker stall which is located at Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

The Seafood Congee (S$6.90/S$12.90) comes with a generous serving of prawns, smoked salmon flakes, scallops, clams, and smoked surimi snow crab leg.

The ingredients are stir-fried while the congee is cooked in a Japanese stock made from lala clams, miso, and bonito. They are then mixed together when ready.

Those who want a simpler bowl of congee can go for the Smoked Salmon Flakes and Lala Congee (S$3.50).

There's also the Prawn UFO (S$4.90 for 4), a crispy, spaceship-shaped fried wanton containing chopped prawns.

Reimondo Seafood Congee is also popular for its Tea-Smoked Salmon (S$9.90).

The fillets are brined before they are smoked in batches with black tea leaves over applewood. The smoked salmon is served with scallions and honey wasabi mayonnaise sauce.

Reimondo Seafood Congee has received really good reviews (5 out of 5 stars, from 21 reviews) so far on Facebook, with many highlighting the comforting congee and generous servings.

Reimondo Seafood Congee

Address: 110 Pasir Ris Central, Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, #02-07, S519641 (map)

Operating hours: 12pm to 8:30pm daily, closed on Thursdays.

Social media: Instagram • Facebook

Contact: 9125 5748

Top images via Paul Ong Boon Shui, Reimondo Seafood Congee.