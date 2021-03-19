Back

Qi Yuwu explains why he doesn't believe in teaching other actors

A different take.

Karen Lui | March 19, 2021, 04:20 PM

You may know him as "715" or Joanne Peh's husband.

Qi Yuwu has graced both small and big screens, including hit Channel 8 television series such as "The Champion" and "The Little Nonya".

Following Li NanxingZoe Tay, and Fann Wong, Qi is the fourth and latest guest on Guo Liang's talk show, "The Inner Circle".

Screenshot via meWATCH.

Not a fan of teaching others

Prompted by Guo, the tight-lipped Guangzhou-born actor gave viewers certain insights into his approach to acting, which he admitted may occasionally clash with others'.

Guo brought up Qi's role in 2020 television series, "A Quest to Heal", where he starred opposite Carrie Wong.

According to Guo, Wong had said that Qi would help her (on set, we presume), which prompted the question if Qi enjoyed teaching others.

However, Qi insisted that he has never taught anyone, adding that he personally did not like people who always felt like they had to teach others.

"I'm quite averse to such things," he explained. "Actually, I feel that everyone has their own way, and there is not necessarily only one right way to do it."

Interaction beyond eye contact

Earlier on in a segment with director Chong Liung Man, Qi had also shown how there can be different approaches to acting.

The actor reviewed a snippet of a scene with former actress Ivy Lee in the 2005 television series "Beyond The aXis of Truth II".

The scene reminded Qi of an incident that happened on set.

"While I was shooting this show, Ivy told a director, I don't remember who, and that director later informed me about it. Ivy said you don't look at her. You don't look at her when you say your lines. You're not interacting with her."

Sighing, Qi explained, "Actually, I deliberately did not look at her. In that show, I was playing the role of a scientist who does weird things. You don't know what such people are thinking and they rarely make eye contact."

Screenshot via meWATCH.

Guo revealed that Chong was the director who conveyed Lee's words to Qi.

Chong recounted his side of the story, which was similar to what Qi had shared, and said that at that time, he felt that Qi's explanation was good and gave him the green light to carry on.

Qi continued, "When I made that decision [to act in this manner], I have considered the other actor. Interaction does not necessarily occur during eye contact."

After some back and forth among the group, Qi eventually summed up his perspective of the situation:

"[...] Perhaps I have a working style that differs from hers. I feel that I will really respect the other actor's style of performing. If I encounter a person who didn't look at me when I'm speaking to him, I would not go over and ask, 'Eh, why won't you look at me when speaking?' I would not interact with him in such a way. I would use a way to interact with him that does not require him to look at me."

Chong chimed in and said, "Actually, I can accept his view."

Top images via meWATCH.

