Python in S'pore vomits intact rat while it's being rescued from drain

No one likes having their meal interrupted.

Just ask this python who found itself stuck in a drainage hole in Singapore.

In a post on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, a man named Kelvin Ow shared photos of the python and animal welfare group Acres's subsequent rescue of it.

The images showed the python partially inside the drain but with a significant portion of its body trapped in a hole meant to prevent flooding in the nearby greenery.

Ow wrote that bricks had to be removed and lubricant was used to ease the snake out of its predicament.

However, that wasn't enough to prevent the serpent's meal from being spoilt.

While the python was in the midst of being removed from the drain, it vomited, ejecting an intact rat from its jaws.

Poor snake.

And poor rat.

Ow said the snake was found nearby his void deck, though he did not specify where exactly it was.

He also wrote that the snake will eventually be released back into the wild.

Reticulated pythons play important role in ecosystem

Reticulated pythons are actually shy creatures that will typically try to slither away from humans.

They will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Pythons in Singapore play an important role by keeping the population of pests such as rodents low.

If you happen to encounter a python in your neighbourhood, do stay calm and keep a distance.

You can call NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 or Acres at 9783 7782 for help.

Top image from Kelvin Ow via Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page