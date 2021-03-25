Bugis yoga studio lets you bring your dog along for classes, fees start from S$25

Puppy Yoga, a pet-friendly yoga studio near Bugis, allows attendees to bring along their dogs to classes.

According to Puppy Yoga, this allows the dogs to socialise with other dogs and humans in a calm environment.

Prices

Led by yoga teachers, each class is split into two parts: 35 minutes of yoga and 15 minutes of playtime with the dogs.

The 50-minute classes are priced at S$25 for participants who bring their dogs, and S$35 for those who do not.

The studio enforces a difference in pricing because "dogs are a key part of this experience".

Each class is described to be gentle and beginner-friendly, and yoga mats and blocks will be provided.

Participants can expect dogs to come up to them as they do yoga.

Do note that for safety reasons, only those over the age of 18 are able to attend the class.

Requirements for dogs

To be allowed into classes, the dogs have to adhere to the following requirements:

Small (height of 40cm at their shoulders and weight of 10kg and below)

Non-aggressive and friendly

Vaccinated

Potty trained

Clean and healthy

Book a class or find out more here.

Puppy Yoga

Address: 9 Tan Quee Lan St, Singapore 188091

Contact: 9617 0595

Top photos via @shiro.thespitz on Instagram and Puppy Yoga