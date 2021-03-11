Back

Punggol residents can get parcels & groceries delivered by robot 'couriers' under new 1 year trial

Beep beep, delivery.

Ashley Tan | March 11, 2021, 04:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Those living in Punggol might have caught sight of a little white, oblong machine zooming around the neighbourhood on four wheels.

No, it isn't some android invasion, but rather a new trial to test the use of robots to carry out deliveries.

The one-year trial, led by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), in partnership with Housing & Development Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), logistics service provider CM Logistics, NTUC FairPrice and technology provider OTSAW, has been underway since February 2021.

Photo from NTUC FairPrice / FB

Consumers can choose robot's delivery timings

The robot "couriers" make deliveries on an on-demand basis, and can transport parcels and groceries in hidden compartments.

Not only can it carry daily necessities like rice and diapers, but perishables such as food and flowers, and even controlled items like medicine.

Photo from NTUC FairPrice / FB

The robots offer a faster and convenient mode of delivery.

Consumers can choose the specific times they want their items delivered, instead of adhering to a fixed delivery schedule.

For example, consumers can purchase their items and drop them off at a concierge counter before continuing their shopping or dining. They can then choose to have their items delivered to their home at a timing they prefer.

Consumers will be notified when the robot is on the way to their homes, and will also receive a confirmation notification when it has arrived.

To ensure that only the right homeowner receives the goods in the correct compartment, a QR code will be presented by the robot upon collection for the person to scan and retrieve the contents.

Photo from IMDA

Photo from IMDA

Two deployed robots at Punggol

Thus far, two robot "couriers" have been deployed at seven Waterway Woodcress HDB blocks.

Each robot has two compartments with a total 100-litre capacity, weighs 80kg without load and moves at a speed of around 5km/h. It will also be accompanied by a safety officer during the trial period.

And fret not, both robots have also passed LTA's safety assessment.

Video from NTUC FairPrice / FB

The trial will help to assess the use of technologies for autonomous navigation, detecting and avoiding obstacles, the area's infrastructure, and whether its business models are suitable for commercial viability.

You can watch a video of the robot moving around here.

Related stories

Top photo from NTUC FairPrice / FB

 

You can possibly start flying again for fun from May or June 2021: Iata chief

Optimism plenty.

March 11, 2021, 04:05 PM

8 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 11, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 11, 2021, 03:40 PM

Jin Yinji baffled by TikTok fame after helpers upload videos of her dancing

She still does not know how TikTok works.

March 11, 2021, 03:16 PM

Video of S'pore dog trainer kicking corgi twice for crossing her path while walking 10 dogs sparks backlash

NParks is looking into the case.

March 11, 2021, 02:49 PM

S$1 apple pie & chocolate pie at McDonald's from March 12 to 14

Happy Pi Day.

March 11, 2021, 02:43 PM

Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port due to surge in vessel calls & container volumes

However, Singapore still appears to be coping better than other ports in the world.

March 11, 2021, 02:23 PM

China trumpets popular narrative that 'the East is rising & the West is declining'

China has succeeded in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic is the common message.

March 11, 2021, 02:15 PM

Plant-based chicken thigh, certified as 'healthier choice', available at 11 restaurant brands in S'pore from Mar. 18

Chicken-thigh alternative that does not contain cholesterol, sugars, and trans-fat.

March 11, 2021, 01:55 PM

Syed Saddiq is serving SHN in S'pore, wants your local food recommendations

Some suggested food from Johor instead.

March 11, 2021, 01:48 PM

Japanese artist puts up 30 cat standees at Malay Heritage Centre open to public from Mar. 16

Called 'Paw-verbs', a play on 'proverbs'.

March 11, 2021, 01:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.