Punggol residents can get parcels & groceries delivered by robot 'couriers' under new 1 year trial

Those living in Punggol might have caught sight of a little white, oblong machine zooming around the neighbourhood on four wheels.

No, it isn't some android invasion, but rather a new trial to test the use of robots to carry out deliveries.

The one-year trial, led by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), in partnership with Housing & Development Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), logistics service provider CM Logistics, NTUC FairPrice and technology provider OTSAW, has been underway since February 2021.

Consumers can choose robot's delivery timings

The robot "couriers" make deliveries on an on-demand basis, and can transport parcels and groceries in hidden compartments.

Not only can it carry daily necessities like rice and diapers, but perishables such as food and flowers, and even controlled items like medicine.

The robots offer a faster and convenient mode of delivery.

Consumers can choose the specific times they want their items delivered, instead of adhering to a fixed delivery schedule.

For example, consumers can purchase their items and drop them off at a concierge counter before continuing their shopping or dining. They can then choose to have their items delivered to their home at a timing they prefer.

Consumers will be notified when the robot is on the way to their homes, and will also receive a confirmation notification when it has arrived.

To ensure that only the right homeowner receives the goods in the correct compartment, a QR code will be presented by the robot upon collection for the person to scan and retrieve the contents.

Two deployed robots at Punggol

Thus far, two robot "couriers" have been deployed at seven Waterway Woodcress HDB blocks.

Each robot has two compartments with a total 100-litre capacity, weighs 80kg without load and moves at a speed of around 5km/h. It will also be accompanied by a safety officer during the trial period.

And fret not, both robots have also passed LTA's safety assessment.

The trial will help to assess the use of technologies for autonomous navigation, detecting and avoiding obstacles, the area's infrastructure, and whether its business models are suitable for commercial viability.

You can watch a video of the robot moving around here.

Related stories

Top photo from NTUC FairPrice / FB