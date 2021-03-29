Calbee S'pore shows how to turn empty bag of chips into pencil case using just 5 items

For all the people who enjoy upcycling and reusing items, here's a craft to try next time you finish eating a bag of potato chips.

On Friday (Mar. 26), Calbee Moh Seng — Calbee's distributor in Singapore — shared a Facebook post with instructions for turning an empty potato chip bag into a pencil case.

Only 5 items needed

For this project, you only need to have five items:

A roll of duct tape

A pair of scissors

An empty bag of chips

A zipper

A stapler

Here's how to make it:

Step 1: Cut the bag

Although it's not explicitly stated, it would probably be a good idea to start off by washing the empty bag.

Then, use the scissors to trim the bag down to size.

For Calbee's regular-sized chip bag, the instructions say to cut off the top 1cm and bottom 9cm of the bag.

Step 2: Cut the sides

Next, snip the side folds of the section of the bag that is left over, so that you have two rectangles.

Step 3: Cut in half

Take the rectangle made of the back of the bag, and cut it in half length-wise.

Step 4: Line everything with duct tape

Next, take the three rectangles and line them each with duct tape, on the silver side.

Step 5: Add the zipper

For the next step, you'll need to staple the zipper to the two smaller rectangles.

Step 6: Put the bag together

Now, you should have two equal-sized rectangles, one with a zipper joining the two smaller rectangles and one larger one.

Line up the piece with the zipper with the larger rectangle, and staple along all of the edges to secure them together.

Step 7: Flip inside out

The last step is just to flip the pouch inside out through the zipper opening, and voilà — you have a pencil case!

Final product

Here's what the pencil case should look like at the end:

You can see the original instructions in the Facebook post here:

Top photos via Facebook / Calbee Moh Seng.