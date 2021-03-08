Back

Up to 80% off at Popular IMM until Mar. 21, 2021

March 08, 2021

Popular IMM will have its first-ever exclusive outlet sale with up to 80 per cent discount, from Mar. 8 to Mar. 21, 2021.

The sale includes books, assessment books, stationery, and Gadgets & IT products.

Bundle deals galore

Stationary deals include being able to mix and match any three selected items from brands like Faber-Castell, 3M, Stabilo, Staedtler, BIC and Omni for S$9.90.

Image via Popular

Parents will also be able to buy Nanyang Exam Practice Papers for their schooling children at three for S$12, and other selected assessment titles at 25 per cent off with two or more purchased.

Image via Popular

For something more toddler-friendly, there will be deals on selected activity books featuring Disney franchises such as Mulan and DreamWorks’ Trolls, going at 25 per cent off with two or more titles purchased. If you're an older book lover, you can pick up discounted titles ranging from S$3 to S$8, with all adult Chinese books going at 20 per cent off.

Image via Popular

Upon spending S$50 (members) or S$60 (non-members) in a single receipt, all shoppers will also be able to participate in the Shop, Tikam and Win! Promotion, to stand a chance to win a weekly grand prize worth up to S$100. Prizes include the HP Sprocket Plus portable printer, Nescafé Dolce Gusto Eclipse Coffee Maker, Creative Stage high performance soundbar and more.

Additionally, all qualifying shoppers will be eligible to receive a S$5 Popular discount voucher.

Office workers in the area who present their staff pass during the sale period will be privy to a free membership worth S$12 for one year, to cater to the needs of families and workers who purchase schooling and office supplies frequently.

Information

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-36, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: Monday to Friday (11am-9pm); Saturday and Sunday (10.30am-9.30pm)

Top image via Popular

