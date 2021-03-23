Police investigating video allegedly showing Ngee Ann Poly students urinating on 2 peers

Videos showing an alleged hazing session conducted by students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) during an orientation camp have been circulating on social media.

Police investigating

The videos show two guys stripped naked while squatting and facing the wall in a toilet shower cubicle. Other guys enter the cubicle in pairs to pee on them.

In response to this incident, the Singapore Police Force said that investigations are ongoing.

The police said that they were alerted to the alleged incident at 535 Clementi Road on Monday (Mar. 22) at about 9:50pm.

535 Clementi Road is the address of the Ngee Ann Polytechnic campus.

More about the incident

In the clip, someone was heard shouting, "Eh no showering! No showering!" when one of the naked guys attempted to switch on the shower in the cubicle.

It is unclear how many people were involved but three pairs of boys were seen entering the cubicle in the videos sent to Mothership.

One of the students who was supposedly urinated on clarified in an Instagram story that what happened was done with his consent, refuting what was perceived by the public as a bullying session.

Mothership has reached out to NP for comments.

Top image via video screenshot and SPF website