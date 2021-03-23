Back

Police investigating video allegedly showing Ngee Ann Poly students urinating on 2 peers

The police were alerted last night.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 23, 2021, 02:28 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Videos showing an alleged hazing session conducted by students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) during an orientation camp have been circulating on social media.

Police investigating

The videos show two guys stripped naked while squatting and facing the wall in a toilet shower cubicle. Other guys enter the cubicle in pairs to pee on them.

In response to this incident, the Singapore Police Force said that investigations are ongoing.

The police said that they were alerted to the alleged incident at 535 Clementi Road on Monday (Mar. 22) at about 9:50pm.

535 Clementi Road is the address of the Ngee Ann Polytechnic campus.

More about the incident

In the clip, someone was heard shouting, "Eh no showering! No showering!" when one of the naked guys attempted to switch on the shower in the cubicle.

It is unclear how many people were involved but three pairs of boys were seen entering the cubicle in the videos sent to Mothership.

One of the students who was supposedly urinated on clarified in an Instagram story that what happened was done with his consent, refuting what was perceived by the public as a bullying session.

Mothership has reached out to NP for comments.

Top image via video screenshot and SPF website

 

M'sia High Commission halts walk-in passport applications, around 400 people reportedly turned away

The country's Immigration Director-General has suggested that a combination of the border closure, system disruptions and a sharp rise in applications have led to the congestion.

March 23, 2021, 07:02 PM

'I couldn't ask for a better husband': Man chills outside Sheraton Towers & eats risotto with wife serving SHN

So sweet.

March 23, 2021, 06:43 PM

S'pore IG store sells 'waffleburgers' with teriyaki chicken, dory fillet & more from S$6

Go to town with it.

March 23, 2021, 06:42 PM

Covid-19 oral vaccine to be put through human clinical trials in June 2021

Good news for those who dislike needles.

March 23, 2021, 06:42 PM

Ngee Ann Poly identifies students in peeing video, will take disciplinary action

The school has reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.

March 23, 2021, 05:04 PM

Moses & Aimee Chan pay S$17,000 a month for HK house with stunning views & short commute to S'pore International School

They moved so their children would have more space.

March 23, 2021, 05:04 PM

S'porean finds original Skywalker lightsaber part tucked-away at a 'little thrift store' in Chinatown

The Force is strong with this one.

March 23, 2021, 04:29 PM

Why do some S'pore families choose to 'struggle' rather than get help from social services?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 23, 2021, 04:15 PM

Omakase pop-up at Zouk S'pore lets you dine with clubbing music for S$250++

Dum zi dum zi.

March 23, 2021, 04:05 PM

13 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 23, all imported

The latest update.

March 23, 2021, 03:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.