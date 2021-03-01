Pokémon toy collector in S'pore creates work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu

Vince, a Pokémon toy collector since 2001, is not letting becoming a grown-up stop him from immersing in Pokémon.

Vince has spent around S$20,000 on his toy collection thus far, he told Mothership.

And now he has created Pokémon-themed work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Lucario and more.

He also thinks of how he can showcase his toys in a fun and exciting way, instead of simply displaying them on a shelf.

Here's a look at his setup, which he calls "Pokémon Station":

Bulbasaur Station

Here are some of the gadgets he used in his setup:

Pikachu Station

Gadgets used in this setup:

Speaker: Divoom Ditoo

Pikachu Bag & Pokedex Case: FunLab

Pikachu Nintendo Switch Case: SASS Japan

Pikachu Earbuds: Razer

Pikachu Tumbler, Pokedex Pillow, Pikachu Plush, Desk Mat: Shopee

Lucario Station

He also shared his Snorlax and Pikachu collection:

Photography

Vince also takes photos of his Pokémon toys and creates "fun images" that injects life into them.

He also does photo editing:

View his full collection here.

