Pokémon toy collector in S'pore creates work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu

Dedication.

Siti Hawa | March 01, 2021, 11:03 AM

Vince, a Pokémon toy collector since 2001, is not letting becoming a grown-up stop him from immersing in Pokémon.

Vince has spent around S$20,000 on his toy collection thus far, he told Mothership.

And now he has created Pokémon-themed work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Lucario and more.

He also thinks of how he can showcase his toys in a fun and exciting way, instead of simply displaying them on a shelf.

Here's a look at his setup, which he calls "Pokémon Station":

Bulbasaur Station

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Here are some of the gadgets he used in his setup:

Pikachu Station

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Gadgets used in this setup:

  • Speaker: Divoom Ditoo

  • Pikachu Bag & Pokedex Case: FunLab

  • Pikachu Nintendo Switch Case: SASS Japan

  • Pikachu Earbuds: Razer

  • Pikachu Tumbler, Pokedex Pillow, Pikachu Plush, Desk Mat: Shopee

Lucario Station

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

He also shared his Snorlax and Pikachu collection:

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photo via @viince on Instagram

Photography

Vince also takes photos of his Pokémon toys and creates "fun images" that injects life into them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pokemon Photographer Vince 📷 (@viince)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pokemon Photographer Vince 📷 (@viince)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pokemon Photographer Vince 📷 (@viince)

He also does photo editing:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pokemon Photographer Vince 📷 (@viince)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pokemon Photographer Vince 📷 (@viince)

View his full collection here.

Top photos via @viince on Instagram

