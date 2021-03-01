Pokémon toy collector in S'pore creates work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu

Vince, a Pokémon toy collector since 2001, is not letting becoming a grown-up stop him from immersing in Pokémon.
Vince has spent around S$20,000 on his toy collection thus far, he told Mothership.
And now he has created Pokémon-themed work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Lucario and more.
He also thinks of how he can showcase his toys in a fun and exciting way, instead of simply displaying them on a shelf.
Here's a look at his setup, which he calls "Pokémon Station":
Bulbasaur Station
Here are some of the gadgets he used in his setup:
- Bluetooth Speaker: Divoom Ditoo
- Pixelart Signage: Divoom Pixoomax
- Terrarium Cube: Terrapocket
Pikachu Station
Gadgets used in this setup:
- Speaker: Divoom Ditoo
- Pikachu Bag & Pokedex Case: FunLab
- Pikachu Nintendo Switch Case: SASS Japan
- Pikachu Earbuds: Razer
- Pikachu Tumbler, Pokedex Pillow, Pikachu Plush, Desk Mat: Shopee
Lucario Station
He also shared his Snorlax and Pikachu collection:
Photography
Vince also takes photos of his Pokémon toys and creates "fun images" that injects life into them.
He also does photo editing:
View his full collection here.
Related articles:
Top photos via @viince on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.