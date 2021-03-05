Back

PMD footpath accidents in S'pore down by nearly 80%, 30 cases reported in 2020

More measures will be launched this year to enhance PMD safety.

Joshua Lee | March 05, 2021, 01:56 PM

Accidents involving motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) on footpaths plunged by 79 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

This was announced Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor at the Ministry of Transport Committee of Supply debate today (March 5).

Khor said that there were 30 cases involving motorised PMDs on footpaths reported in 2020.

Khor and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, Baey Yam Keng, also announced other measures that will be put in place soon to enhance PMD safety, such as a new import controls regime for personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles as well as a theory test that all e-scooter and power-assisted bicycle riders must take before they can ride in public.

The import controls regime will be implemented in the first half of this year. The theory test handbook will be released in April 2021, and testing will begin in mid-2021.

Graciousness campaign to be launched in May

Separately, Baey also announced a new "Move Happy" Graciousness Campaign to raise awareness on safe and gracious path-sharing with three guidelines:

  1. Keep left on paths, which allows others to overtake

  2. Use the most appropriate path

  3. Be alert of our surroundings

The campaign will be launched in May.

Here's a brief infographic on where you can ride your PMDs and bicycles:

"Our daily commutes are not just about moving a person from one point to another. They are also about sharing and navigating a common space, on public paths and public transport. All of us can make a difference," Baey said.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

