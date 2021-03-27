PM Lee encourages people to turn lights off from 8:30-9:30pm in support of Earth Hour

Earth Hour is a global movement started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where participants around the world — individuals, businesses or households — turn off their lights for one hour.

The black-out occurs simultaneously in each country on the last Saturday of March every year, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The movement is meant to show support for, and spread awareness, of the fight against climate change.

Earth Hour 2021 is taking place today (Mar. 27).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to help raise awareness of the annual event on Mar. 27, with a snazzily-edited video of himself switching off a light.

The 10-second video includes a TikTok-esque change in camera angle, perfectly synchronised with the moment that the lights went off.

Lee also reminded his viewers to remember to switch off the lights when leaving a room, and encouraged them to join Earth Hour 2021, and to do their part for the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The Singapore Green Plan, announced in Feb. 2021, will be a "major policy priority" for the government, will set "ambitious and concrete targets" on a sectoral basis.

The Green Plan consists of five key pillars with specific targets.

Watch PM Lee's video here:

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook