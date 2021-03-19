S'porean in wheelchair struggles to navigate HDB corridor cluttered with over 30 plants

For 42-year-old wheelchair-bound Facebook user Cocoanna Christian, getting to the lift is a daily struggle.

In a Facebook post that has been circulating online, Cocoanna Christian shared the challenges she faces, including living on a floor with no lift access (level seven), and having to make her way to central lift lobbies which are only available at levels six and eight in her HDB block.

A lengthy process

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Cocoanna Christian — who goes by the name Jiang Mei Ling — professed that heading out of her house at Blk 906 Jurong West Street 91 is always an obstacle-ridden task.

She said:

"I need to go for kidney dialysis three days a week...With no lift access on our floor, my husband has to help move my wheelchair to the sixth floor, after which I walk down the stairs to sit back in it. But there's a family on the sixth floor, whose potted plants have made my life very difficult."

In her post, Jiang explained further why this is so — because she uses a wheelchair, she has to be extra careful of the corridor clutter, which take up a significant amount of corridor space.

One segment in particular, Jiang told Lianhe Wanbao, is a stretch of corridor on the sixth floor which is filled with more than 30 potted plants.

She recounted in her Facebook post,

"[It's] not easy as my arms get scratched by all the twigs and branches of the potted plants. [I] have to be so careful not to fall into the corridor drain because the space is so cramped."

In her video, Jiang spends over three and a half minutes navigating her way across the sixth floor corridor to the lift lobby — constantly reversing and adjusting her wheelchair before she can move forward, or pushing herself away from the corridor drain when she gets too close to it.

Fell ill eight years ago

Jiang told Lianhe Wanbao that she fell ill eight years ago, around the same time she left her job as a preschool principal.

Coming down with heart disease and kidney failure left her legs extremely weak; she is only able to stand for around two minutes. She also has to go for regular dialysis sessions, which happens every other day.

Speaking candidly of the impediments she has faced since, Jiang wrote in her Facebook post, "It's why I don't go out much in the last six years since I've gotten sick."

Mothership has contacted West Coast Town Council for comment, and will update this story with their response.

Top image via Cocoanna Christian/Facebook