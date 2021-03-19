Back

S'porean in wheelchair struggles to navigate HDB corridor cluttered with over 30 plants

She has to deal with the clutter every other day.

Lean Jinghui | March 19, 2021, 02:58 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For 42-year-old wheelchair-bound Facebook user Cocoanna Christian, getting to the lift is a daily struggle.

In a Facebook post that has been circulating online, Cocoanna Christian shared the challenges she faces, including living on a floor with no lift access (level seven), and having to make her way to central lift lobbies which are only available at levels six and eight in her HDB block.

A lengthy process

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Cocoanna Christian — who goes by the name Jiang Mei Ling — professed that heading out of her house at Blk 906 Jurong West Street 91 is always an obstacle-ridden task.

She said:

"I need to go for kidney dialysis three days a week...With no lift access on our floor, my husband has to help move my wheelchair to the sixth floor, after which I walk down the stairs to sit back in it. But there's a family on the sixth floor, whose potted plants have made my life very difficult."

In her post, Jiang explained further why this is so — because she uses a wheelchair, she has to be extra careful of the corridor clutter, which take up a significant amount of corridor space.

Image via Cocoanna Christian's Facebook

One segment in particular, Jiang told Lianhe Wanbao, is a stretch of corridor on the sixth floor which is filled with more than 30 potted plants.

Image via Cocoanna Christian's Facebook

She recounted in her Facebook post,

"[It's] not easy as my arms get scratched by all the twigs and branches of the potted plants. [I] have to be so careful not to fall into the corridor drain because the space is so cramped."

In her video, Jiang spends over three and a half minutes navigating her way across the sixth floor corridor to the lift lobby — constantly reversing and adjusting her wheelchair before she can move forward, or pushing herself away from the corridor drain when she gets too close to it.

Image via Cocoanna Christian's Facebook

Fell ill eight years ago

Jiang told Lianhe Wanbao that she fell ill eight years ago, around the same time she left her job as a preschool principal.

Coming down with heart disease and kidney failure left her legs extremely weak; she is only able to stand for around two minutes. She also has to go for regular dialysis sessions, which happens every other day.

Speaking candidly of the impediments she has faced since, Jiang wrote in her Facebook post, "It's why I don't go out much in the last six years since I've gotten sick."

Mothership has contacted West Coast Town Council for comment, and will update this story with their response.

Top image via Cocoanna Christian/Facebook

S$8,000 damages: Car hits another car in Jurong after Foodpanda rider crosses road when red man light on

As the rider is a freelance worker, Foodpanda cannot intervene.

March 19, 2021, 02:37 PM

Why haven't most S'poreans redeemed their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers in past 3 months?

Singaporeans we spoke to expressed interest to use their SRVs, so why haven't they gotten around to doing so?

March 19, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore man duped 11 women into having sex with him by posing as agent for 'sugar daddies'

He also attempted to threaten some of his victims into having sex with him again.

March 19, 2021, 01:20 PM

Student in Myanmar asks professor in Canada for test deferral due to Internet blackout, he says no

And you thought your teacher was unsympathetic.

March 19, 2021, 01:02 PM

Man fills 2-room Buangkok flat with flight simulator & arcade games, bookings from S$45/hour

Nice.

March 19, 2021, 12:31 PM

Peak hour delay on MRT North-South Line on Mar. 19 due to platform door fault

Many also complained that the train was braking frequently during the delay.

March 19, 2021, 12:12 PM

S'porean returning from Indonesia allegedly lied about travel history so he could serve SHN at home

He will be charged in court on Friday (Mar. 19).

March 19, 2021, 12:07 PM

S'porean woman deported from Australia for doing sex work on expired student visa

She had allegedly been facilitating illegal prostitution, a breach of Covid-19 public health directions.

March 19, 2021, 12:04 PM

Virtual treasure hunt tests your knowledge on S’pore heritage, tablet worth S$1,099 up for grabs

Follow the trail of the gold coins for a chance to claim your prize.

March 19, 2021, 11:58 AM

Indian man says he can send MCCY videos of 2 women from orphanage who claim they learnt to sing 'Count On Me India' song

No other evidence exists.

March 19, 2021, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.